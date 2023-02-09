Janhvi Kapoor's Rails midi dress proves she is a chic gingham girl; Check out her under Rs. 20K dress

Winter style edition, done chic-ly right. There was a gingham girl in town just yesterday and now she's making fabulous rounds elsewhere. Spring fashion edits are popping up but can we ask you to live in the moment until then? There is a look that rolled around with Janhvi Kapoor's latest travel endeavour and we cannot wait to show you how to build a sartorial bond with it. Get yourself to warm up and not miss a style thing with this guide.

This is a midi dress with a maximal comfort story. Bringing in some printed cool is the Mili actress's Audrina dress from Rails, a Los Angeles-based brand. Not so budget-friendly, it costs Rs. 17,983.17. To get dressed to the nines, add the sleeveless dress to your closet from Revolve's website. Crafted from more rayon and less linen, it had a plunging V neckline and a flowy fit. Lightweight and it does look better with a cardigan, we agree with you, Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor aces her airport look in a stylish ensemble

Janhvi Kapoor donned the two-shaded dress, namely, sand brown and ivory with a long-sleeved and ribbed topper. It carried buttons along and a tie-up detail. She pulled its sleeves up and accessorised her outfit with expensive and luxury goodness from her most clutched-onto Goyard Saint Louis PM tote bag. Nothing feels as promising as a black accessory. It's been a part of her travels and hangouts in the city to prove it's the versatile kind. If you too want a front-runner, think of a tote tale like hers.

The 25-year-old's suede loafers too deserve to be taken notice of from every possible angle. It's so stylish, can the heart stop and say no? We're not even trying. Into it wholly, she rocked a pair from Loro Piana. Janhvi's Babouche Charms Walk footwear costs approximately Rs. 81,605.04. For when you don't want to do the socks and sneakers combo, find your peace with these flats.