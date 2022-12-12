Janhvi Kapoor's Retrofête strapless top is the only chainmail we'd want to be connected to this party season

It's an inescapable December feeling to see sparkle everywhere. At this peak party season point, there's no set uniform but the shine is what is asked and rooted for. In the world of celebrities and us soonly, our style will be a thing of glamour but not with glitz. Dresses are already gaining steam but dreaming of more is needed. For your next-soiree-outing, can we consider a top? Janhvi Kapoor's latest beach look speaks of a casual style's particular strengths and we can't wait to let you decode.

Just look at this outfit and tell us you're not instantly taken back to the Y2K fashion era. And, isn't it a thing of envy when a trend makes a return? From Paris Hilton, and Beyoncé’ to Dua Lipa, these celebrities served looks in chainmail outfits that made the fashion crowd go weak in its knees. In 2022, we're aware that this trend will never go off track as Janhvi just proved from the Maldives.

Her picture dump from a revered holiday destination, known widely as the Maldives took us on a sexy sartorial ride as we spotted a cut-out dress from Melani to the label to Guapa's printed monokini and a few more. So, is chainmail a big favourite? Yes. Will chainmail be a big, famous thing? Yes. So, what is your next question? Clear out your doubts and questions as you read this guide.



Janhvi Kapoor nails the chainmail trend in a crop top

Got a few outfits on a whim? This one won't be a hurried pick and that's for sure. Janhvi's bandana-style top from Retrofête is lovely with the lavender shade. The Milos chainmail top featured a zipper closure at the back and embellishments such as sequins and beads on the front which were of two shades, namely, purple and white. The patterns were stunning and so was its V-shaped hem.

This Made in India crop top is available to you for Rs. 40,109.69. Many of us aren't entirely invested in building a co-ordinated set. We love options in terms of colours and silhouettes as well. Here's proof that denim shorts will never retire. Janhvi's OOTN is a clear case of timeless fabric for the win. You can style your top with your blue denim shorts. The Bollywood actress wore the one with ripped hems and accessorised her look with mini earrings.

Get behind the extra makeup look with a bright coloured eyeshadow, maroon, red, orange, or so on. We'd say look for a pop of pink and get onto some glitterati business with a shine for eyelids. Wear your kohl, eyeliner, and lipstick, and remember to gloss up. Janhvi's wavy hairdo rounded off her look.