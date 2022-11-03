Janhvi Kapoor’s Royal Blue Raw Mango saree is the perfect blend of regal and traditional

Timeless and traditional are the two words aptly describing Janhvi Kapoor’s latest saree look as she stepped out in Hyderabad. The actress has previously exhibited her love for ethnic wear but this traditional saree look takes the cake. The actress is an ethnic enthusiast and this time she certainly served lessons on how to dress in a classic traditional drape. Scroll on to take a closer look at the traditional saree, and how Janhvi Kapoor styled it.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Royal Blue Raw Mango saree

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Hyderabad for a promotional event, the actress chose to wear a striking royal blue saree by Raw Mango. The Mili actress definitely served lessons on how to style a classic traditional drape. Her saree featured an exquisite blend of royal blue and gold. The blue saree accentuated with floral motifs in gold threads certainly had all the elements of a regal look . The blue-gold saree featured a gold border. Janhvi paired the saree with a sleeveless royal blue blouse with a dori detailing on the back that made her saree look stand out.

Janhvi went all out for the traditional aesthetic and picked a pair of traditional buttalu or jhumkas and a small black bindi. However, the most stunning part of her ensemble has to be the neat middle-parted bun adorned with a statement-making fresh floral gajra. For her makeup, Janhvi went for a neutral-toned look with a subtle stroke of eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, caramel lips, and a matte finish.

If you have been looking for a way to style your statement saree, you must definitely take cues from Janhvi Kapoor’s ethereal saree look styled by Tanya Ghavri.

