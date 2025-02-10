Janhvi Kapoor's sizzling look in Falguni Shane Peacock corset blouse and fish-cut skirt screams bold, unapologetic glam

Janhvi Kapoor is making waves in the fashion industry with her bold take on traditional style, consistently serving stunning looks. Her latest post was no exception—it was bold, fiery, and undeniably desi. She wore a breathtaking silver corset-style lehenga that seamlessly blended modern charm with traditional elegance. Let’s break down the classic details of her ensemble.

Sharing her look on social media, Janhvi Kapoor once again had everyone talking. The Falguni Shane Peacock silver corset-style lehenga, with its custom fit, accentuated her figure. The heavily embellished top featured a sleeveless design with a hint of a sweetheart neckline, adding to its structured appeal. Intricately adorned with pearls, beads, and gemstones, the ensemble truly stood out.

For a well-coordinated look, the Bawaal actress paired her corset-style top with a matching skirt. Like the top, the skirt was meticulously designed with intricate embellishments. Its fitted silhouette cascaded into a flared hem, creating a stunning fish-cut effect in shimmering silver.

Janhvi Kapoor’s styling choices further elevated the ensemble. She adorned her neck with a striking silver choker featuring green gemstones, complemented by round stud earrings. A layered ring ensured all eyes were on her jewelry. Her half-tied hairstyle accentuated the look, with her front tresses pulled back while a few strands elegantly framed her face.

The silver-themed jewelry and outfit were further enhanced by dewy-finish makeup. Janhvi Kapoor opted for a luminous look, featuring shimmery eyeshadow accentuated by long lashes, smudged eyeliner, and a kajal stroke. She highlighted her cheekbones with a soft blush and a radiant highlighter, adding the perfect touch of glow. To complete the look, she chose a nude glossy lipstick, tying everything together flawlessly.

With every appearance, Janhvi Kapoor continues to set mesmerizing fashion goals, and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t love every bit of it. This modern take on a traditional outfit—featuring a corset-style blouse, a fish-cut skirt, intricately designed jewelry, and flawless makeup—has captivated us, and we can’t wait to see more of her stunning looks.

What are your thoughts on this Janvhi Kapoor look? Let us know in the comments below!