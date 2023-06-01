Janhvi Kapoor's Surya Sarkar neon green cut-out gown looks perfectly super lit for Summer parties

It's neon season and it makes perfect sense to Janhvi Kapoor. Have you seen her recent look for a shoot? There’s a ton more to it than what immediately meets the eye because the Bawaal actress proved comfort and chic are terms that actually know to coexist. To add to neon's-roaring nature, there is no better time in the world than now to get, set and slay in it. Put on your fashion hat and we will help you keep it intact like a charm.

Take your step into neon's cool for a vibrant party look not without this reference. The Kapoor girl donned a Surya Sarkar monotone gown from the Summer 2023 collection. It made a saucy statement and we love to start our guide for the day with tips true to our knowledge. Can you take advantage of the tips given by us?

Neon as a whole is attention-drawing, so keep your accessories in a non-loaded pattern: light is the word. Create a relatively simple look that of course won't pull out your ensemble from the focus. You do not want your accessories to compete with your neon green gown so give place to metallic tones like silver or gold in your look and wear your jewellery accordingly.

Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant in a neon body-hugging gown

Fancy up your look with a Janhvi-approved gown. If you have a life-long subscription signed into your heart over a figure-hugging dress, make a case for it once again with this stylish selection. Celebrity Stylist Lakshmi Lehr gave us a suitable moment to go all 'Oh my' with this attire. The NTR 30 actress looked belle in a full-length gown which was designed with extraordinaire details such as a knotted detail that held two straps close together, a cut-out that also extended into a deep neckline, a structured boning at the midriff and a gold embellished fixture.

Cut-out outfits have constantly held a lot of weight in the fashion game and for no wrong reason. Cut-outs are uniquely bold which gives it an instant answer of 'yes' to be rocked to gala nights, parties, and multiple events. With regard to its placements, back, waist, sides, neckline, and anywhere possible - ask Janhvi for notes on this one, she knows it better.

You should also get used to its silhouette. Do you see cutouts on the back? A mermaid-style gown or a non-bodycon fit is recommended. However, if cut-outs are on the sides, swear by the exact opposite, a body-hugging silhouette.

Hello there, we are here to fill you in details that are missing from the pictures here. Metallic tones are functional, hence advisable. And, if you do not want to go metallic on metallic with your jewelry and footwear, give a shade of nude a go. Thoughts? We have a feeling it will suit your look.

Janhvi's hairstyle was beautifully wavy and layered. And, how super flattering her makeup looked? Blush and lipstick were of brick brown shade and the eyeliner was black.

