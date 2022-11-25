Janhvi Kapoor’s The Label dress is the ultimate fail-safe attire when the memo says casual but chic

Whoever said casual can’t be chic, has not discovered the power of a stretchy rib midi dress that hugs the body in just the right places and Janhvi Kapoor’s The Label dress serves as just the perfect testimony. Go the Janhvi route when you want to look instantly pulled together and pick a ribbed printed dress that strikes just the right balance of sultry and simple. Read on to find out all about the silhouette-hugging showstopper dress.

Janhvi Kapoor’s The Label midi dress

Janhvi Kapoor paused and posed for the paps when she stepped out in a Hendrix Midi Dress by The Label. The designer dress stood out because of the black and sand zebra stripes and a breathtaking body-hugging silhouette. Curated with viscose, polyester, and spandex, the knitted dress worth Rs. 6,200 features a midi length, a side slit, and a stunning scoop neckline with thick straps. But, what makes us look twice has to be the statement cut-out details at the waist that went all the way to the back making the dress a sartorial pick. Janhvi Kapoor took her glam game up a notch by styling the dress with classic black stilettos and maintaining the monotone aesthetic.