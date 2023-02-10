Janhvi Kapoor's The Neh Store Rs. 13.5K Anarkali set offers colour and floral bursts like a dream
Janhvi Kapoor does it desi and fabulous again. Have you seen her recent airport look?
Somewhere between a cosy afternoon and reminders of Spring and its new beginnings, we stepped into a desi world. It features Janhvi Kapoor as the protagonist. Having returned to Mumbai yesterday, the Mili actress's airport look brought with it sweet sunshine through colours and more. Are you any less thrilled to see an Anarkali? If wanting only trendy and pretty attire is your behest, here's the one to wear for pre-wedding celebrations and social gatherings. We think your calendar is calling, go fill it up and let it know that you're in a style ace mode.
An embracer of all things desi, Janhvi was seen in a simple ensemble that counted upon colours to create a version of its love affair. We fell for it and a thorough routine may be in the making for us. Did we just tell you upfront that we will wear this attire for life? It does bear all fabulous formulas from silhouette, lace embroidery, floral print and tassels. No chaos in the way for a desi stunner and that's the end goal. So meet it soon.
Janhvi Kapoor defines desi glam in an Anarkali creation
Grace your sartorial cycle with something of appeal with The Neh Store's Aleyah Set. The 25-year-old looked elegant in a Jamdani angrakha wrap Anarkali which featured a flared silhouette, polka dots, short sleeves, lace embroidered hem and a flower-adorned neckline. And, the tie-up detail included heart charms and embellished beads.
The Kora-hued outfit worth Rs. 13,500.00 was loaded with perfection also with its straight-fit and tasselled-hem pants and a chanderi dupatta decorated with zari border, flower patterns, and plain white trimmings. The Dhadak actress wore a pair of juttis and silver jhumkas to accessorise her travel look. When easy does it, you're not at the mercy of hoarding too many accessories for it could just break your look. Janhvi Kapoor kept her hair brushed into a middle part with waves, she also chose pink lipstick and minimally applied eyeshadow can be seen here.
