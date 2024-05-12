Janhvi Kapoor's two-toned saree and embellished blouse is an ode to cricket fans, but in a different way

Janhvi Kapoor currently has a lot on her plate. She is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside the talented Rajkummar Rao. The movie revolves around the theme of cricket and Janhvi is leaving no stone unturned to blend this theme into her promotional outfits, showcasing her unique style.

In her recent appearances, the Mili actress has been sporting outfits that hint at the cricket theme of the film. For starters, she kicked off the promotions in a striking red dress, inspired by the color of a cricket ball. The vibrant hue and the subtle cricket references in the outfit set the tone for what was to come.

Continuing her stylish streak, Janhvi then opted for a dazzling crop top adorned with the number 6, which is speculated to be her jersey number in the movie. Most recently, at the trailer launch of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi once again stole the spotlight with her sartorial choice. She graced the event in a stunning red and blue saree, once again cleverly incorporating elements from her film. Let's decode her latest look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look

For the trailer launch of the film, the actress dazzled in her latest appearance and it was a two-toned saree blending the hues of red and blue. Adding her signature touch to the ensemble, the actress paired her saree with a halter-neck blouse with tiny red sequins.

But, what caught our attention was the special detail on her blouse- the number 6 alongside the name Mahi, embellished on the back. The intricate detail holds a special significance as it represents Janhvi’s character in the film, where she is rumored to portray a cricket player named Mahi, with the number 6 being her jersey number.

The inclusion of these elements not only adds authenticity to her promotional outfit but also builds excitement among fans eager to see her portrayal on the big screen.

Janhvi’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the Good Luck Jerry actress opted for classic silver hoop earrings, complementing the chic vibe of her ensemble. It also added a little sparkle to her twin-colored saree.

For make-up, Janhvi opted for a coral-themed palette that went well with her outfit and gave a summary, fresh vibe. A rich coral lipstick graced her lips providing a delicate and feminine attractiveness.

A coral eyeshadow shimmered on her eyes and blush gently highlighted her cheekbones, giving her skin a lovely and healthy glow. She chose to draw attention to her eyes with kohl-rimmed lids and mascara-filled lashes, which gave her look a hint of drama and charm.

Completing her look, Janhvi styled her hair in loose, beachy waves. The tousled texture of her locks perfectly complemented the relaxed vibe of her outfit, adding a touch of laid-back glamor to her overall appearance.

