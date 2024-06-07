Janhvi Kapoor knows how to slay in style. The diva has time and again, made quite a convincing case for her fashion superiority, and her recent outfit was no different. She dropped a delightful reel with a glimpse of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise party. And, we marveled at the scenic perfection.

Janhvi Kapoor also gave us a sneak peek into her glamorous attire and the mesmerizing surroundings. We’re obsessed with the amazing attire the Mr. And Mrs. Mahi actress opted for. Let’s have a look at her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor looks fabulous in a super stylish white dress:

The Bawaal actress turned heads with her breathtaking ensembles during the star-studded trip, and we are already wondering what the diva will wear at the main wedding in July. The Dhadak star’s stunning mini-dress featured a white base that went well with her complexion.

However, it was the modern ensemble’s halter neckline that captured our attention from every angle. The alluring and plunging neckline of the dress also added a hint of sensuality to the otherwise chill vibe of her summer-friendly outfit.

Another key feature of the Roohi actress’ ensemble was the form-fitting design that accentuated her silhouette. Even the backless style and the ruched design added a dash of drama to her overall ensemble.

Janhvi’s dress was the perfect choice for a sunny day out on the streets of Italy. The white-colored mini-dress is also ideal for star-studded events, date nights and even shopping sprees with your besties. In fact, the versatility of this chic and lightweight dress also makes it ideal for your next vacation abroad.

Janhvi Kapoor’s accessories and glam choices:

The Mili actress allowed her sassy outfit to take center stage by keeping the accessories minimalistic. Pairing her ensemble with minimalistic accessories, this list included dainty white earrings and black dark-tinted sunglasses that looked amazing with the chill vibe of her dress.

Complementing her dress, the actress opted for the Babouche Charms walk loafers in Forest Leaves, from Loro Piana. These shoes came with a price tag of approximately Rs. 89,192. But that’s not all, she also had the Grey Quilted Lambskin Flap Bag from Chanel, with glossy and luxurious gold hardware. What a stylish choice!

Even her subtle makeup was flawless, featuring a radiant base that served as the perfect canvas for her stunning look. Her brows were expertly filled while her mascara-coated lashes emphasized her eyes. She also added a soft touch of blush to elevate the look. Her matte nude lipstick was also just the right choice.

Even her naturally wavy free-flowing hair with a middle parting looked stunning. The luscious locks were cascading freely down her shoulders and back. What a pretty and delicate look.

Now, we would love to hear from you. Do you like how Gen-Z actresses like Janhvi Kapoor are rocking vacation wear? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

