Janhvi Kapoor's Wilfred bodycon dress looks like a steal for date nights; Know its price

The buzz for bodycon lives on. Okay, we will sign off from Summer but that step shall be exclusive of body-hugging dresses from the picture. It's hard to find that exit route because; we for one aren't ready to let go. Our fascination with such dresses has soared to new heights with a hoard of inspirations, thanks to Janhvi Kapoor. She displayed her bombshell side in a bodycon dress just recently with a picture carousel. Are you noting down this look? We're just here to help you into a stylish Monsoon beginning!

The height of the edgy element should come from your outfit and you as well. With functional styling in mind, body-hugging dresses can be styled at any time, on any day. Lessons activated - at first, work on colors. Choose black over white as stains caused by puddles or Monsoon-related scenarios may stand out and make the stain the centre of attraction. You can also find your options from deep blues, grays, greens and browns. Look for the shorter hems, as maxis can be uncomfortable and also sweep through wet grounds.

Janhvi Kapoor serves a sultry look in a black dress

Just as in Summer, in Monsoon, your list of go-to fabric choices does not have to change. Allow us to repeat - cotton, linen, or jersey blends are naturally lightweight. Help yourself also by layering up lightly. The rain can wreak havoc only if you make way for it. Slip into a raincoat, especially a sheer one. You can show off your dress and also waterproof your outfit. A win-win!

There's not much to Kapoor's dress but that very simplicity makes it all the more practical. It's sexy and black. The only words our eyes can accept at the moment. Recently, she traveled out and posed for snaps surrounded by the light of golden hour, green trees, and immense serenity. She was dressed in a Wilfred one-piece attire, available on Canadian-rooted Aritzia's website.

If you are in no mood for a color change from black, this is it. The Bawaal actress painted a monotone look with her Cove Dress Button-up Sweater Dress. Superbly chic, it was knit with yarn and also made from viscose. The ribbed dress with a collar has a half-cardigan stitch, a deep V neckline, a vertical rib pattern and long sleeves. The Devara (formerly titled NTR 30) actress' Rs 9,727.84 ensemble was styled without many accessories. Just her everyday ring was in the frame and there was also a leather jacket.

The 26-year-old's no-makeup makeup look with mascara and nude lipstick was radiant altogether. Her side-swept hairdo looked very natural and effortless.

Do you want to plan a date look? Rock a broad belt with a statement buckle and wear accessories such as hoop earrings. You can also wear bulky gold bracelets over your sleeves and if you want to subtle it down, skip bracelets. Complete your look with flat footwear and boots that are waterproof and washable.

