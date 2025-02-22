Janvhi Kapoor’s everyday style in denim shorts and ₹3,999 footwear is the answer to ‘Who says you can’t slay in casuals?’

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie with Varun Dhawan, was snapped looking chic. She proved that casual can be cool, effortlessly blending style with comfort. Her three-piece outfit—featuring a simple inner, a jacket, and mini shorts—was the perfect choice to embrace a laid-back vibe with a hint of fashion.

Under the bright sun, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a basic yet stylish ensemble that turned into an inspirational fashion moment for everyday wear. As a base, she opted for a fitted bodice-style inner that accentuated her well-maintained physique. Layering it up, she added a gray jacket with an open front, a collar, and rolled sleeves. The jacket’s length extended just to her thighs, while the inner was neatly tucked into her bottoms for a polished yet effortless look.

Talking about her bottoms, Janhvi embraced easy-breezy vibes with a casual yet stylish choice. She opted for high-waisted mini denim shorts, adding to the relaxed yet put-together look.

Girls! If you're looking for something casual yet fashionable, this jacket-and-shorts combination is perfect. It may be basic, but its cool charm effortlessly turns heads.

Maintaining the casual vibe, the actress opted for simple yet striking accessories. She kept it minimal, avoiding excessive glam or an overdone look. Her ears sparkled with stud earrings, while a delicate neckpiece rested loosely around her neck—just the right touch to enhance her everyday style.

Her glowing skin, prepped with concealer and foundation base, was elevated with a rosy blush on her cheekbones. Her eyes carried a touch of dramatic allure with smokey eyeshadow and long, voluminous lashes. Finally, for a hydrating finish, she painted her lips with a glossy shade.

Her hair was styled in loose waves, neatly set in a side partition, cascading past her shoulders and ending at her chest. For footwear, she chose open-toe buckle-detail Danila sandals, priced at Rs 3,999.

With this latest look, Janhvi Kapoor proved that a carefully styled outfit, minimal accessories, and subtle makeup can effortlessly create a magical and inspirational fashion moment.

How would you style this ensemble? Let us know in the comments below!