Jennifer Aniston's Manish Malhotra lehenga is a radiant win for the wedding season
Need some glow? Need some glamour? Read this edit for help featuring Jennifer Aniston's latest look from Murder Mystery 2's trailer.
A lehenga is a lehenga and it's one in a million. That is how we want to see it, and that is how we will adore it. At a time when we have a growing fondness for coats, our eyes go in the direction of lehengas. Just as Jennifer Aniston's ethnic look from Murder Mystery 2 trailer has continuous heart emoticons incoming from fans all over the globe. It was the moment. It was the Manish Malhotra magic. Since a lehenga isn't everyday wear, letting you in on a new creation is in our best interest and here are all the details we know about the American actress' getup as a wedding guest. Brides of 2023 and friends, to say she looks super stylish is an understatement.
When Manish designed ensembles as a costume designer back in the day for Bollywood movies such as Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Naa Ho and more, we knew he was born to shine with his phenomenal work. He became the one to create ensembles for Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Michael Jackson and other International celebrities and this dreamy add-on to the list is definitely approved by us.
Jennifer Aniston dazzles in a lehenga
While we had a little nostalgic talk, let us now directly get into Jennifer's look. The trailer showcases the many faces and ensembles of Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston ). As minutes passed, there were snippets of guests and the duo from a wedding location appeared. It featured the couple who were present to be a part of their Indian friend, Maharaja's (Adeel Akhtar) big day which was hosted on his private island. Quickly, a surprise-induced mystery followed but through it, we found a light. That is an outfit inspiration.
Jennifer looked radiant and beautiful in an ivory chikankari lehenga set. Manish does it best and so does costume designer Debra McGuire who styled Jennifer’s look. The embroidery work is one of his oldest and classic techniques. With heavy and brimful patterns of leaves on her ensemble, the semi-sheer, short-sleeved, and cropped blouse with a beaded hem was clubbed with a gradiating, square-patterned skirt and a dupatta to create an absolute sparkly and stellar look. Her look for the night was accessorised with chaandbali earrings, and an embellished hathpool and her low hair bun too was gorgeously tied with a beaded hair accessory.
Can you rate her looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra defines the cool coat code twice in style; Guess the cost of her Saks Potts green coat
A fashion writer by day and a makeup inspiration by the night, Manjusha is also an ardent animal lover. With multiple me... Read more