Jennifer Aniston's Manish Malhotra lehenga is a radiant win for the wedding season

A lehenga is a lehenga and it's one in a million. That is how we want to see it, and that is how we will adore it. At a time when we have a growing fondness for coats, our eyes go in the direction of lehengas. Just as Jennifer Aniston's ethnic look from Murder Mystery 2 trailer has continuous heart emoticons incoming from fans all over the globe. It was the moment. It was the Manish Malhotra magic. Since a lehenga isn't everyday wear, letting you in on a new creation is in our best interest and here are all the details we know about the American actress' getup as a wedding guest. Brides of 2023 and friends, to say she looks super stylish is an understatement.

When Manish designed ensembles as a costume designer back in the day for Bollywood movies such as Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Naa Ho and more, we knew he was born to shine with his phenomenal work. He became the one to create ensembles for Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Michael Jackson and other International celebrities and this dreamy add-on to the list is definitely approved by us.

Jennifer Aniston dazzles in a lehenga

While we had a little nostalgic talk, let us now directly get into Jennifer's look. The trailer showcases the many faces and ensembles of Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston ). As minutes passed, there were snippets of guests and the duo from a wedding location appeared. It featured the couple who were present to be a part of their Indian friend, Maharaja's (Adeel Akhtar) big day which was hosted on his private island. Quickly, a surprise-induced mystery followed but through it, we found a light. That is an outfit inspiration.