Kajal Aggarwal is a stylish birthday girl in an all-black outfit ft turtleneck top and mini skirt complemented by stockings

On June 19, Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her birthday and gave her fans a sneak peak into the fun on Instagram. The photos showed a lot of happy faces, including Kajal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu, and some close friends. Everyone seemed to have a great time, making the day special for Kajal.

One thing that really stood out was Kajal Aggarwal’s birthday outfit. She looked stunning and fashionable, stealing the spotlight as the birthday girl. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kajal Aggarwal’s birthday outfit

When it comes to birthday celebrations, especially if you are aiming for a stylish appearance, nothing can beat the charm of a black outfit and looks like Kajal understood the assignment! The birthday girl picked an all-black ensemble for her celebrations.

Her outfit consisted of a chic black turtle neck top with long sleeves, elegantly tucked into a sleek black mini skirt that featured a subtle slit, adding a hint of charm.

To complement the ensemble, the Singham actress opted for sheer black stockings which created a sleek and coordinated outfit from head to toe. Her fashion statement was further elevated by her choice of black puffer jacket, which she held in her hand.

Just like Kajal, this outfit is perfect for attending birthday parties, whether it’s your own or someone else’s. It's a stylish outfit without being overly formal or too casual. It is also a great choice for brunch with friends or romantic dinner dates.

Kajal’s accessories and glam

To complement her outfit, she chose black trainers, which added a casual twist to her attire. Embracing a minimalistic approach to accessories, she skipped jewelry and also opted for minimal make-up. The Indian 2 actress opted for nude lipstick, which subtly highlighted her lips, and lightly blushed cheeks which added a hint of color to her cheeks. She let her hair open.

Overall, the actress’ birthday was a memorable event, not just because of the fun moments, but also because of her amazing fashion sense. You can also recreate this look by following Kajal’s lead and focusing on simplicity and comfort while maintaining a chic aesthetic.

It’s a reminder that sometimes truly less is more when it comes to fashion.

