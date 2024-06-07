Kajal Aggarwal makes an edgy statement in her all-black lehenga with cutwork trendy blouse

Serving looks left, right, and center, Kajal Aggarwal is making heads turn each time she steps out for the promotion of her latest movie Satyabhama. The diva is making sure her astounding outfits remain the talk of the town, as always.

Known for her stylish choices when it comes to fashion, Mrs. Kitchlu leaves her fans amazed every time with her outfits. The Singham actress often lets her style speak volumes by balancing elegance, chicness, and grace - all together. Recently, she was seen giving a modern twist to a stunning lehenga with a sultry risqué blouse.

Kajal Aggarwal proves black is never out of style

The Magadheera fame beauty, Kajal Aggarwal has managed to keep us hooked with her contemporary as well as her traditional style. Be it her quirky summer-friendly dresses or the all-denim look she sported at a recent event; she makes sure to ace her at her fashion game.

Giving us a dose of her contemporary chicness, Kajal opted for a stunning black lehenga with a twist of a risqué blouse. Picked from designer Ritika Mirchandani’s Fair La Fete AW 2023 collection, the all-black lehenga was a stellar ensemble.

While the black flared lehenga accentuated the actress’s toned midriff, what stole our attention was the black abstract cutwork full-sleeved blouse. The geometrical cutwork all over the blouse was further enhanced with the iconic shoulder pads that added to the drama. While the infinity-curved hemline of the blouse with a plunging neckline heightened the risqué factor.

Advertisement

The lehenga, albeit being a monotone one, had the perfect edgy and elegant charm to it. This gorgeous lehenga comes with a hefty price tag of around INR 3,25,000.

Check out how Kajal Aggarwal accessorized and styled her black fashion-forward trendy lehenga

Styled by Archna Mehta, the Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actress made sure her outfit spoke volumes. Keeping her styling minimal to statement pieces, she wore gorgeous diamond dangler earrings from Krishna Jewellers. Adding the perfect amount of bling to her monotone black ensemble, the earrings certainly were the cherry on top.

For her glam, the diva kept it chic and simple with a dewy makeup base and contour for a chiseled look. With kohl-rimmed eyes and brown eye shadow, Kajal’s makeup was the perfect dreamy finish to tie her look together. She finished her look with her hair let down in loose curls and a nude lip gloss.

Advertisement

What do you think of Kajal Aggarwal’s all-black monotone look? Comment below and let us know right away!

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal talks about differences in roles that South vs Bollywood actresses get; says Nayanthara works on her terms and conditions