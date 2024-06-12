Kajal Aggarwal takes power dressing notch higher with her vibrant satin pantsuit

Wearing formal only to the office is a thing of the past. To be specific, the pantsuits are now no longer limited to the workspace premises and have successfully made it to the red carpets. These smart yet classy two-piece ensembles have even found their fans in celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif. Kajal Aggarwal has also showcased her versatile pantsuit looks on different occasions, effortlessly making a fashion statement.

Seems like the Magadheera star can’t get enough of the stylish ensemble. Why, you may ask? The actress recently stepped out in a not-so-basic version of the stunning satin green pantsuit. Exuding boss lady vibes, Kajal gave her look an edgy twist by adding a stylish flair to her ensemble.

Kajal Aggarwal’s satin power staple:

Kajal’s power suit, made of handwoven satin silk fabric, came with a blazer featuring a fitted silhouette, plunging neckline, elegant full sleeves, and regular hem. A unique pattern on the midriff added a touch of suave and drama, cinching in the waist. She opted for a white fitted top underneath, keeping the look classy. To complete the outfit, she paired the blazer with flared pants in a vibrant shade of green.

Decoding Kajal Aggarwal’s makeup and accessories

Making a bold yet classy statement with the attire, Kajal kept it minimal while accessorizing her outfit. Allowing the vibrant hues to take center stage, she wore nothing but a pair of strappy heels complementing her already tall frame.

Additionally, she effortlessly pulled off a natural nude makeup look. She applied a soft, light brown eyeshadow, delicately lined her eyes with eyeliner, and enhanced her lashes with mascara. Her cheekbones are beautifully highlighted, and she added a touch of blush to her cheeks for a healthy glow. To complete her stunning appearance, she opted for glossy lips. Kajal finished off her look by leaving her straight tresses loose, adding to her overall charm.

If you’re up for power dressing, let Kajal Aggarwal inspire you to add a pantsuit in a vibrant hue to your closet. Bonus: you can always wear a fitted top while layering the outfit just like her to create a more comfy, sophisticated look.

What do you think of Kajal Aggarwal’s satin green pantsuit? Isn’t it everything classy, formal yet stylish at the same time? Drop your thoughts in the comment section right away.

