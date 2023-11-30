Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s divine dresses prove that the 90’s fashionistas are the OG queens

In a captivating showcase of timeless elegance, Bollywood icons Kajol and Rani Mukerji recently graced the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, radiating the essence of 90s glamour. Their sartorial choices, highlighted in divine dresses, affirm their status as the OG queens of fashion. We’re literally still swooning over their fashion-forward choices.

So, please join us as we delve into the enchanting world of these legendary actresses, dissecting the charm and sophistication woven into their impeccable ensembles.

Kajol looked beautiful in a burgundy-colored floor-length gown

The Dilwale actress has always been one of the most fashionable actresses from the 90’s. The pretty diva was recently seen wearing a beautiful floor-length burgundy gown created by none other than Safiyaa. This formal gown has a full-sleeved shoulder design with a rather fitted appeal. We’re totally in love.

The Lust Stories 2 actress’ gown hugged her curves to sheer perfection, accentuating her curves. It also created a classy train that gracefully trailed behind her as she walked ahead with confidence. She chose to keep her accessories minimalistic with a subtle makeup look. We’re obsessed with the diva’s choices.

Ranj Mukerji looked beautiful in a neon lime-green mini-dress

The Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actress has always gone above and beyond with her sense of style. The pretty actress was recently seen wearing a super sultry lime green mini-dress which had a unique ruched and draped design. The dress, created by the iconic Acler, also has cap sleeves with an upper thigh length. We’re totally in love with the diva’s choices.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress’ sexy short dress hugged her curves, helping her flaunt her well-toned body. Her neon ensemble also had a unique ruffled design that helped her walk ahead with sheer confidence. She chose to keep her accessories minimalistic with a subtle makeup look. The stylish actress completed her outfit with gold pumps and we’re legit obsessed!

Closing the chapter on a mesmerizing fashion saga, Kajol and Rani Mukerji revive 90s allure with impeccable style. A burgundy floor-length gown and a neon lime-green mini-dress not only showcase their individuality but also solidify their status as timeless trendsetters. Navigating through their unique yet incomparable fashion statements, they leave an indelible mark, reaffirming their unrivaled status as fashionistas of the OG era.

So, what did you think of the beautiful Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actresses’ alluring, stylish, and vibrant dresses? Which one is your favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

