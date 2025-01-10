Kajol and Shraddha Kapoor just gave us the ultimate style hack by pairing sarees with belt

The Bollywood divas Kajol and Shraddha Kapoor have made wearing a saree very cool with a new-age twist—a fashion moment we never saw coming: the saree with a belt! These two leading ladies have changed the entire saree game by introducing a new style of wearing it—one that is a perfect blend of tradition with a modern flair. Let's break down the looks.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor just turned the saree game upside down with her stunning bright pink Ekaya Banaras saree at the public press conference of a film festival: bold, vibrant, and festive. But it’s the broad black belt she added that stole the show, cinching her waist and transforming the traditional saree into a unique, one-of-a-kind outfit.

Her Benarasi blouse, with a strapless sweetheart neckline, added a chic, edgy vibe, whereas minimal accessories—a delicate necklace and dewy makeup—kept it looking fresh and modern. With natural, open tresses completing the ensemble, Shraddha proved that tradition paired with bold elements is the ultimate fashion win. The saree-with-belt trend is definitely here to stay.

Kajol

The evergreen saree just got upgraded by Kajol with a modern twist, thanks to that rich green number from Ekaya Banaras. The translucent, rich green saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse screamed festive elegance. But the real showstopper? A modern belt cinching her waist, which elevated a classic look into a bold statement.

Keeping it minimal, Kajol opted for golden hoop earrings, subtle makeup, and flowing hair, exuding grace without effort. This look proved that tradition and modernity can beautifully co-exist!

The way Kajol and Shraddha effortlessly turned this simple accessory into a showstopper is enough to spark anyone’s imagination. After seeing them, we can already imagine Bollywood’s top actresses lining up to give this trend a go.

Next time you plan to wear a saree, add a belt and see how it completely transforms your look. Fashion is all about experimentation and confidence. If there’s anything Kajol and Shraddha have taught us, it’s that the saree with a belt is a style move you never knew you needed!

