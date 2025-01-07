Kajol brings fresh charm to her look in floral saree styled with flowers; proves she doesn’t need anything fancy to standout

The elegance queen Kajol has always got us on our toes with her minimalistic style statements. The actress has a special affection for sarees, and honestly, who would not? They’re elegant, glamorous, and evergreen! Recently, she took to her Instagram feed and dropped stunning photos wearing a floral saree, a striking element to her look. Let’s break down her fit.

The gorgeous Bollywood actress Kajol exuded floral charm in the pictures. The saree featured a fresh peachy pink color adorned with yellow and green prints. It was prepared with soft and delicate fabric, keeping her look effortlessly elegant and comfortable. Also, the intricate detailing at the hem beautifully blended well with the print on her traditional pick.

The actress created a well-coordinated look with the sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline. The work on her blouse matched perfectly with the craftsmanship at the hem of the saree.

Kudos to Kajol because she styled her saree with absolute perfection. To make her appearance well-accessorized, the actress wore a traditional heavily embellished choker necklace. The neckpiece featured rich kundan work and stones matching the vibe of her ensemble. She also wore a traditional kada and rings. They were a high-fashion contrast to her elegant saree.

Exuding pure makeup glam, she added a bold touch. With the proper base magic, the actress accentuated her look with the properly blush glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, and bold maroon lipstick. Her makeup gave a flawless finish. Also, she added a silver bindi that was settled perfectly between her brows.

Advertisement

With her hair styled in a sleek bun, the actress decided to add a floral touch to it as well. She placed the flowers in her bun, which amped-up her traditional charm.

Kajol, known for her effortless elegance and minimal fashion, has once again served us with a stunning look that’s impossible to ignore. The floral saree, bun hairstyle, bold makeup, and bindi—everything was beautifully pulled together. Recreate it soon at the wedding celebration, and witness the jaw-drop reactions of your relatives.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor gets the winter travel memo down to a tee in denim jacket, black skinny pants, and a whole lot of cool