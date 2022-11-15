Kajol dazzles in a ravishing red saree as she graces Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; PICS

Kajol is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. From Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to My Name Is Khan, the actress has proved her mettle over the years and stood out one of the leading actresses of Bollywood till date. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media for her stunner looks, infectious smile and delightful personality. The actress will be soon seen as a special guest in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She was recently snapped outside the show sets.

As per the recent snaps of the Tanhaji actress, she looks spectacular in a bright red saree with the same design blouse. The saree has sequin work all over it adding to the grandeur of the ethnic look. She accessorized the look with a simple stonework choker necklace and stud earrings. Kajol also wore an elegant ring on her finger. Her hair is wavy and the makeup is subtle and flawless.