Kajol dazzles in a ravishing red saree as she graces Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; PICS
Kajol looks gorgeous in a red saree as she graces Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 for her movie promotion.
Kajol is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. From Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to My Name Is Khan, the actress has proved her mettle over the years and stood out one of the leading actresses of Bollywood till date. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media for her stunner looks, infectious smile and delightful personality. The actress will be soon seen as a special guest in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She was recently snapped outside the show sets.
As per the recent snaps of the Tanhaji actress, she looks spectacular in a bright red saree with the same design blouse. The saree has sequin work all over it adding to the grandeur of the ethnic look. She accessorized the look with a simple stonework choker necklace and stud earrings. Kajol also wore an elegant ring on her finger. Her hair is wavy and the makeup is subtle and flawless.
See photos here-
The actress will be gracing the sets of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 for the promotion of her upcoming movie, Salaam Venky. The actress will be seen playing the role of a mother in an emotional drama film drama film directed by Revathi. Other cast members include Vishal Jethwa, Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra. The film is produced under the banners of Blive Productions and RTake Studios.
The recent episode of the show was graced by Ajay Devgn and Tabu for the promotion of their movie Drishyam 2.
List of contestants in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Here is the list of all the contestants who are presenting in the competition for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The names include Sriti Jha, Nia Sharma, Gunjan Singh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Mr. Faisu, Nishant Bhat and Niti Taylor. The contestants will be performing on 'Blast from the past' theme on the show.