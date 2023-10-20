Kajol Devgan, Rani Mukerji to Mouni Roy: Celebrity fashion inspiration for Durga Puja 2023

Durga Puja, the grand celebration of femininity, power, and tradition, is here again. As the beats of dhak drums fill the air and the aroma of incense mingles with the jubilant laughter of devotees, there’s another aspect of this festival that comes into the limelight: fashion. It’s the season when fashionistas from all walks of life converge to make a statement with their Durga Puja ensembles.

Are you wondering what to wear during this fabulous celebration filled with devotion, love, life, dance, and laughter? Well, let’s take some inspiration from the Bollywood divas who ace their Durga Puja fashion every year, like clockwork.

5 Bollywood divas who ace their fashion game every Durga Puja

Mouni Roy’s pretty pink timeless saree

The Sultan of Delhi actress, the epitome of grace and charm, knows how to steal the show with her choice of attire. In a world filled with a multitude of colors, the talented diva recently decided to go with a pretty pink timeless saree with gold embroidery that exudes elegance. You can take a closer look at her impeccable style right here, and get inspired if the classics are your style.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s silver Anarkali

The former Miss World and Dhoom 2 actress, is known for her ethereal beauty and impeccable fashion sense. Her choice of a silver Anarkali is a testament to her classy fusional style. It’s a blend of traditional and contemporary fashion, capturing the essence of Durga Puja perfectly. Take a closer look at her stunning outfit if you want some fusional inspiration this year.

Rani Mukerji’s supreme golden saree

The super versatile Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress knows precisely how to turn heads every Durga Puja with her super stylish fashion choices. The golden saree that she wore on this particular occasion last year is a work of art. It’s a blend of tradition and opulence, much like the festival itself. Get inspired by her luxurious style if you want to serve regality with your fashion this year.

Bipasha Basu’s pastel green cape set

The iconic Raaz actress’ style exudes charisma and panache. Her pastel green cape with pants set adds a refreshing twist to the Durga Puja ethnic fashion scene. It’s a departure from the conventional and a breath of fresh air in the fashion world. Get inspired by her unique choice if you want to become a fierce fashionista this year.

Kajol’s simply modernized red drape

The Bollywood queen and The Trial actress has always had an intrinsic sense of style that is both simple and elegant. Her modernized red drape makes a statement by embracing the richness of red with gold embroidery work while maintaining a contemporary edge. Explore her style if you want to embrace the contemporary edge this year.

The bottom line here is the fact that Durga Puja is not just a festival; it’s an opportunity to celebrate and showcase your fashion prowess to make a statement. These five Bollywood divas have consistently dazzled us with their distinctive choices. So, no matter whom you’re inspired by this year, remember that Durga Puja fashion is all about embracing tradition while expressing your unique style. So, this festive season, let their fashion choices inspire you to create your own unforgettable Durga Puja look.

Which one of these is your favorite outfit? Are you feeling inspired for the festive season? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

