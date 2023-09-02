Kajol Devgn in Anita Dongre's handwoven Banarsi saree is the perfect choice for the wedding season

Kajol, our adored 90s sweetheart and The Trail actor, has constantly been a style trailblazer. Her fondness for sarees is something that genuinely distinguishes her style. Kajol manages to look stunning in just about every saree style, from a spectacular sequined saree to even the richest velvet saree. Her saree strategy is great, and she understands how to turn heads with her careful styles. She also enjoys the range of this traditional drape, from vivid colors to elaborate patterns. Kajol's boldness and elegance in a saree are very inspirational. Her ageless beauty also enchants, demonstrating how the saree serves as a permanent fashion trend.

Kajol looked gorgeous in a stunning red benarasi saree

Salaam Venky actress just grabbed the limelight in a gorgeous red saree. This handcrafted saree, a real masterpiece is composed of the beautiful Benarasi silk. The golden threadwork interwoven into the cloth provides an elegant touch to the ensemble. The saree has a sparkly golden border with exquisite flower motifs that add to its overall appeal. Kajol draped the saree with ease and paired the saree with a low-neck spaghetti-strapped blouse, giving the traditional look a contemporary edge.

It was a Benarasi saree by Anita Dongre retailing at Rs. 99,000. Kajol chose to wear the saree with a single pallu, highlighting signature graceful elegance. While the entire appearance was unquestionably stunning, we felt that a broad-strapped blouse would have added a layer of more redness to the shoulders, boosting the overall beauty. Nonetheless, Kajol's saree love continues to excite us.

With her delicate and dewy makeup, the Helicopter Eela actress shined. She accessorised her ensemble with a couple of medium-sized golden chandbali earrings. Kajol chose not to wear a neckpiece, allowing her stunning open hair to take center stage. Her hair was styled with a right-side partition. She completed the look with golden footwear that suited her attire nicely. Kajol's accessories gave just the proper amount of shine and grace, making her appear flawless from head to toe.

Did you love Kajol’s look as much as we did? Let us know by commenting below.

