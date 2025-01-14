Kajol radiates sunshine vibes in the bright yellow saree, making it perfect choice for festive and semi-formal occasions

Kajol, in a saree, is love. The actress has been continuously making our hearts race with her elegant and minimal saree appearances. In her latest photo, she was seen wearing a bright yellow saree styled beautifully with accessories and bold makeup. This saree is perfect for keeping the appearance minimally aesthetic. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Kajol exuded sunshine vibes in a bright yellow saree. This beautiful drape was adorned with shiny traditional motif prints and as we all know, prints are often symbols of Indian craftsmanship. The saree was beautifully draped, with clean pleats and pallu styled on her shoulder. For a polished appearance, the actress attached one side of the pallu to the blouse and let the other side fall gracefully on her arms.

As for her blouse, she added a bit of contrasty touch. She styled her saree with a red blouse designed with golden linings. The half sleeves and scooped neckline made the blouse perfect for an elegant appearance. This yellow and red combination is evergreen and can be tried out for festive occasions and family gatherings.

To enhance her saree look, the Dilwale actress wore dangling earrings with traditional designs and pearls. Lastly, for the rings, she added a touch of glamor to her overall look.

Her makeup game screams all the bold vibes. Elevating her look, she opted for a soft base and accentuated it with perfectly blushed cheeks, pinkish-red eyeshadow, and bold red lipstick. Just like Kajol, if you’re willing to add a few bold vibes to your look, then take cues as it is perfect for strong appearances.

Highlighting all the details of her look equally, the actress decided to style her hair back into a sleek bun. For the final touch, she opted for a round bindi.

Kajol’s saree look had it all— it was perfect in every way, from colors to a striking red blouse and fresh makeup, it was a well-put-together look. So, if you’re soon going to attend a family function then ditch those usual dresses and try something elegant, something evergreen just like sarees.

What do you think about Kajol’s saree look? Let us know in the comments below!

