Kajol redefines elegance in a ruby red organza saree worth Rs 22k at Salaam Venky trailer launch

If you follow Kajol on Instagram, you already know all about her love for sarees. From traditional Banarasi sarees, to contemporary saree gowns and more- the actress has admitted that she has a huge saree collection that she is in love with. The actress has served us with some amazing saree looks over the years, however, it is her recent look at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Salaam Venky that has left us gushing over her. The actress made heads turn as she arrived at the trailer launch in a ruby-red organza saree, that garnered a lot of attention despite being minimal.

Kajol exuded elegance as she was clicked by the paparazzi outside the venue of the trailer launch of Salaam Venky. For the special event, Kajol opted for a ruby red pure silk organza saree by Kapardara, worth Rs 22,500! Not only is the shade of the saree stunning, but upon looking closely, you’ll also find subtle details that add to the beauty of the saree. The border features intricate scalloped hand embroidery of an eagle with outstretched wings. Kajol paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that featured a scoop neckline. She completed her look with a handful of red bangles, and a pair of statement earrings.

Kajol kept her tresses open with a center parting, and her minimal makeup was on fleek. Check out her pictures below.