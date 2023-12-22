Kajol serves wedding-ready vibes in a luxurious Rs. 1.4 lacs pre-draped sequinned mint green saree

Kajol recently graced Anand Pandit’s 60th birthday bash in a show-stopping mint green sequinned saree, setting the stage for a night of elegance and style. The star-studded event brought together Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, and more, but it was Kajol who stole the spotlight with her stunning mint green ensemble. The talented diva looked absolutely breathtakingly beautiful. We’re super obsessed with her classy outfit.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the talented Do Patti actress, Kajol Devgan’s beautiful and shimmery mint green shimmery saree that made onlookers’ hearts skip a beat. Are you totally ready? Let’s just go ahead and dive right in.

Kajol Devgan’s classy shimmery mint green drape has us swooning

A masterclass in elegance and sensuality, the pastel sequin saree in mint green worn by the talented Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actress was nothing short of breathtaking. The handcrafted saree, with its intricate lampi work, revived a luxurious part of our heritage, leaving onlookers gasping with its sheer perfection. The Lust Stories 2 actress' pre-draped piece boasted an accentuating silhouette, paired with a sultry blouse featuring sleek straps and a plunging neckline.

The incomparable mint green shimmery and sequinned saree from Itrh is worth Rs. 1,40,000. But the diva’s outfit is totally worth it. The outfit left us gasping and gushing with a brush of sheer perfection. The Tanhaji actress also chose to complete her ensemble with nude-colored sandals with block heels, which gave her elegant aesthetic outfit a harmonious appeal. We’re literally obsessed with this seriously classy and shiny ethnic elegant green ensemble. We’re absolutely obsessed with this one.

Kajol’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle choices were also on fleek

The undeniably sexy Lust Stories 2 actress chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her seriously shiny drape with diamond droplet earrings and a matching statement ring. But that’s not all; the beautiful Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress’ hair and makeup were also visibly on point. The Salaam Venky actress’ minimalistic makeup look included well-shaped eyebrows, black eyeliner on fleek, shimmery green eye shadow, mascara on eyelashes, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the prettiest shade of nude-colored lipstick. We’re in love with her choices.

On the other hand, the classy Velai Illa Pattathari 2 actress chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into a sleek and straight look that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. These fashion choices not only complemented but also elevated her glamorous look, showcasing her timeless beauty. It’s quite safe to say that the diva left an indelible mark on the star-studded night, reminding us once again why she is a true icon in the world of Bollywood fashion. Don’t you agree? The entire outfit, from the sequinned saree to the flawless makeup and impeccable hairstyle, painted a picture of a diva who knows how to make a lasting impression.

So, what did you think of her saree? Would you like to wear something like this to your next grand soirée? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section right away.

