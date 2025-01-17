Kajol’s green silk cape outfit worth Rs 48K adds high-fashion twist to premiere style with its flowy, artistic layers

Kajol follows new-age fashion so passionately. She has an eye for blending traditional and modern styles, carrying them like a pro! At her husband's upcoming movie screening, Azaad, she looked glamorously bold in an all-green outfit, spreading smiles with her friendly nature. Want to know the details of her look? Let’s dive in!

Last night, on January 16, Kajol attended the star-studded screening event dressed in a green silk dupatta cape with a trouser co-ord set valued at Rs 48,000. The ensemble redefined traditional attire with modern sophistication. The flowy fabric made the actress feel relaxed while wrapping her in a delicately crafted piece. The round neckline, cape sleeves, and classic golden details added a statement touch to her appearance.

She beautifully paired her classic top with loose trousers. The shimmery fabric of the trousers featured a polished waistband and a flattering silhouette, combining both glamour and comfort to elevate Kajol’s look.

This outfit is just the right pick for family functions, social gatherings, wedding events, and more—perfect for grabbing everyone’s attention and stealing the limelight. To style this fit, Kajol stayed true to her bold signature style, creating a standout look.

She didn’t opt for many accessories, as her outfit was enough to turn heads. Adding a cool touch to her ensemble, she wore light brown tinted sunglasses, which looked absolutely badass and chic. Her hair, styled in loose waves with a graceful side partition, further highlighted her facial features.

For her makeup, the Dilwale actress went for a radiant glow. She set the perfect base with concealer and foundation and elevated it with a touch of blush, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lipstick. The continuous camera flashes added a luminous effect to her appearance.

To complete her look with an edge, Kajol chose comfortable yet stylish heels that perfectly tied the outfit together, giving her a flawless finish.

Kajol has truly earned her reputation as a fashion enthusiast. Her way of embracing modern styles with grace and confidence has become our new obsession. Got a family function to attend? Channel this Kajol-inspired look and turn heads with your effortless style and signature charm.

What are your thoughts on Kajol’s new look? Let us know in the comments below!

