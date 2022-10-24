Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath twin in off-white traditional attires at T-Series Diwali bash; PICS

The tinsel town stars are celebrating the Diwali festival with great zeal and everyone has got their fashion game on point. The festival of lights is celebrated to end darkness and evil by lighting up diyas and decorating homes in the brightest and most festive ways. On October 23, T-Series hosted a grand Diwali bash, and many A-listers graced the celebration which included Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Kapil Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, among others. Ace comedian Kapil Sharma also marked his presence to celebrate the occasion and was accompanied by his gorgeous wife Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma and his better half Ginni Chatrath brought glam and elegance as they graced the T-series Diwali bash. The duo twinned in ivory ethnic ensembles and looked amazing as they posed for the paparazzi. While Ginni opted for an ivory suit and teamed up her outfit with a pink and grey-hued dupatta, Kapil rocked his look as he decked up in an ivory kurta pajama.

About Zwigato:

Kapil Sharma was busy promoting his upcoming film Zwigato which recently released at Busan Film Festival 2022 and was loved by the audiences. Zwigato stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles. The story revolves around Kapil Sharma, a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of the gig economy. While Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time.

The movie captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world. It is the story of the relentless struggle of life, but not without shared moments of joy. Backed by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, Zwigato premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival on October 5 to 14 this year.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

Kapil is presently busy shooting for his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In the new season, the audience's favourite team including Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Archana Puran Singh are back with a bang to tickle your funny bones. Joining them are some talented new faces such as Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on Sony TV on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.