Kapil Sharma looks dapper in a PIC with singer Rema; Find out the WHOPPING price of the shirt he's wearing

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful and talented actor-comedian in the industry. Lately, Kapil's fashion sense has become the talk of the town, and there are no second thoughts about it. From stylish blazers to funky co-ords, Kapil has never been afraid to experiment, and fans often shower tremendous love on his style sense. The credit for his incredible looks goes to Kapil's wife, Ginni Chatrath, who has been styling him for a long time now.

Kapil Sharma's new post:

A few hours ago Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and shared a picture with Nigerian singer Rema. Rema had recently graced Kapil's reality show The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil dropped a picture with the Calm Down singer as he posed outside the sets of his show. As usual, the comedian and actor looked handsome as he was seen wearing a pink shirt. Pink is a color that simply looks vibrant, and modish, and is so eye catchy that it instantly grabs eyeballs.

Wearing this pink Dsquared2 shirt, Kapil looked extremely handsome. But do you know how much this elegant shirt costs? The cost of Kapil's pink shirt is worth Rs. 64,500. Yes, you read it right! Kapil, who has a special space in his heart for luxurious items, has yet again proved his love for them by posing in this branded outfit.

Take a look at their PIC here-

Kapil Sharma's professional life:

Kapil Sharma rose to fame after emerging as the winner of the popular comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. Post this success kissed his feet, and he won six seasons of the hit show Comedy Circus. Not only as a comedian but Kapil has also presented his hosting skills by anchoring reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 and Chhote Miyan. It was in 2013 when Kapil launched his own reality show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, under his banner K9 Productions.

Kapil Sharma even starred in numerous films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, and Zwigato. In 2016, Kapil Sharma launched his new show titled The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

About Kapil Sharma's show:

Currently, Kapil Sharma is busy with his reality show The Kapil Sharma Show which consists of Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

