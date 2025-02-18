Karan Johar drips in luxury at the airport, styles Rs 2.38 lakh Valentino jacket with Rs 74 lakh Hermes bag
Karan Johar never steps back from dripping in extravagance. All set to fly, he was snapped in a luxe Valentino jacket with an expensive Hermes HAC bag.
Karan Johar knows his way around luxury and isn’t afraid of going all out to show it. He is known for his stylish and over-the-top outfits. Snapped at the airport, he was seen in a Valentino jacket and a limited edition Hermes bag. Let’s take a look at how he styled this fit.
The director started with a white button-down shirt for his travel fit. He topped this with a luxury double-breasted jacket from Valentino. The grey jacket was designed with white borders over the collar, sleeves, and hem. Adorned with golden buttons, this blazer came with a price tag of Rs. 2,38,000.
To complete this fit, he chose a pair of dark blue jeans. With a straight fit, the denim featured an acid-wash design. KJo looked absolutely ready for travel with his outfit.
The Koffee with Karan host styled his outfit with a pair of heeled boots. The footwear featured a suede design in grey to match the color palette of his jacket. It seems like he is all set for a short journey with his ensemble choice.
The filmmaker didn’t stop his luxury styling at the jacket but added an extravagant piece from his collection. Flaunting a black and white bag from Hermes, he was all set for his travel. The piece is worth a whopping Rs 74,00,000 and is an original HAC bag from the brand.
Styling his hair in his signature style, Johar looked dapper. He topped the look with a pair of transparent glasses. This outfit is perfect for a posh dinner or lunch meeting at the office.
What do you think of Karan’s latest airport fit? Tell us in the comments below.
