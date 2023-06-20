Karan Johar merges Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh’s sense of style to create Rocky’s outfits

The official teaser for Dharma Productions’ upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar and featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and others, is officially out. Fans of the actors couldn’t be more excited to see their favorite stars come together. In fact, the teaser has left everyone eagerly waiting for the movie’s official trailer and of course, its music.

Going by the teaser, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani appears to be a rollercoaster of music, emotions, and drama. The movie is expected to have all the elements of a classic Karan Johar movie including picturesque locations, glam sets and of course, super trendy costumes. This is perhaps why the thing that caught our attention in the teaser, was Rocky’s sense of style. So, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Rocky’s fashion statements in the teaser.

Rocky’s style in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is exceptionally trendy

Ranveer Singh is popular for his avant-garde sense of style with bold colors, patterns, and exceptionally unique fashion choices. His ability to pull them off with ease is what makes him a true inspiration for fashionistas around the globe. However, Ranveer Singh’s style as Rocky in the teaser seems quite different from the actor’s personal choices. From flowery shirts and bold-colored jackets to monochrome looks and trench coats, it’s quite clear that Rocky’s style is the perfect merge between Shah Rukh Khan’s sensibly charming style and Ranveer Singh’s colorful and trendy aesthetic.

Rocky is also seen wearing a lot of polo-neck sweaters underneath trench coats and of course, formal suits with a monotone edge, which is literally a page out of SRK’s iconic lookbook. It really reminds us of the character Raj, doesn’t it? But, Rocky has visibly customized the style to make it uniquely his own, with bold colors, new styles, and unique patterns, which is exceptionally commendable.

But, he is also seen wearing a lot of bold patterns and unique colors with a branded edge which is something close to both, Ranveer Singh as well as Karan Johar’s personal sense of style. Isn’t that fascinating?

Another facet that is easily visible is that there is a lot of twinning with colors, patterns, and aesthetics when it comes to the choice of clothes for Rocky and Rani’s characters. They have been shown in matching avatars to enhance the look of the scenes which is, of course, a classic Karan Johar signature move, isn’t it?

The characters are also seen effortlessly carrying the most exciting ethnic outfits with a modern, fusional twist to them. It’s safe to say that Rocky is all set to bring a new wave of fashion for the world to follow, isn’t it?

Advertisement

But, if we’re being honest, these factors just make Ranveer Singh’s character, Rocky’s fashion sense, the best of both worlds, don't they? We’re super excited for the official trailer and we cannot wait to hear the movie’s songs in Arijit Singh’s melodious voice. It looks like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is going to be quite the package. Karan Johar, the creative genius, has undoubtedly mesmerized his fans all over again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s airport look in classic denim dream fit and Rs. 3.68 lakhs Gucci bag is effortlessly cool