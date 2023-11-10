Karan Johar models opulent Sabyasachi kurta set highlighting potential of men's ethnic fashion

Karan Johar has a reputation for his creative and bold approach to fashion. His style is a great combination of individuality and avant-garde brilliance, distinguishing him from the crowd. What actually distinguishes Karan's fashion is his confidence, as he easily dons each outfit with an unrivaled flare.

When it comes to red-carpet appearances, he is frequently paired with the flamboyant Ranveer Singh, who has a similar love for risky attire but in a more ostentatious way. Today, we'll look at yet another outstanding and smart look worn by Karan Johar.

So stay tuned as we uncover the details surrounding his mysterious appearance and prepare to be inspired by some major men's fashion goals!

Karan Johar’s colorful kurta set with churidar salwar and dupatta

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani director made a bold fashion statement recently when he stepped out in a brilliantly colorful kurta combo. This striking suit was embellished with printed faces, adding a humorous and creative touch. The kurta itself was a mesmerizing blend of orange, green, red, black, and pink hues, making for an eye-catching visual effect. This ensemble radiated elegance and charm when paired with a churidar salwar. The knee-length kurta with long sleeves was complemented with a mandarin collar, which added a sense of refinement to the whole outfit.

The Ghost Stories director was dressed to the nines in a gorgeous kurta ensemble. The black churidar had a white bandhani design that offered an elegant touch to the ensemble. But that's not all; the look was rounded up with a casually styled dupatta. The dupatta, which had the same bandhani design as the churidar, was designed with subtle golden thread work embroidery, which elevated the whole appearance to new heights. Sabyasachi, the popular designer recognized for his excellent workmanship and attention to detail, created a real masterpiece. The Bombay Talkies director looked stunning in his traditional ensemble.

The killer accessories for this dapper traditional wear

The Lust Stories director chose some eye-catching accessories to go with his gorgeous kurta suit. Beginning with his eyeglasses, he picked a pair with silver temples to lend a sense of refinement to his ensemble. Moving on to his neck, he ornamented it with a heavy golden chain and a pendant that made a statement. Not content with that, the Student of The Year director added a strong touch with a large stone-studded blue ring that drew everyone's attention. He finished the appearance with elegant black loafers, ensuring that every part of his look was on point.

We can't stop admiring the My Name Is Khan director in this Sabyasachi kurta set, which was dressed by Anaita Shroff Adajania. The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director stood out thanks to the use of brilliant colors, sophisticated designs, and beautiful accents.

Karan's fashion selections are always noticeable, and this look is again another example of his great taste. Let us know what you think about this style in the comments area below!

