Karan Johar reinvents the classic black blazer look with RGRK's bold striped statement piece

If Karan Johar understands one thing, it's how to make a statement with his enviable sense of style. And his continuing chat show, Koffee With Karan, is the ideal venue for him to flaunt his eye-catching appearances. He manages to create new standards in the men's fashion game with each episode, leaving us all in wonder.

But it's his most recent blazer purchase that has everyone buzzing. With his choice of blazers, Karan Johar has easily lifted the standard, giving us big fashion goals. He understands just how bored we are of the monochromatic and bland black blazers Bollywood men seem to be obsessed with.

Karan Johar in white striped black blazer

Karan Johar has a unique fashion sense. Recently, he wore a sleek black blazer outfit that was eye-catching. What made this blazer unique? The white stripes added by designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna took the look to the next level.

The black blazer radiates refinement, but it's the focus paid to detail that actually distinguishes it. The addition of white strips connected at the hem and seam lines of the notched lapel collar provides a touch of individuality and an unexpected twist to the traditional black blazer. These minor nuances make all the difference and highlight Karan Johar's superb judgment.

Karan paired the blazer with a white collared shirt and a matching white necktie. The contrast between the black blazer and white shirt offers an eye-catching visual impact, boosting the whole outfit. To finish the look, he teamed the jacket with sleek black slacks, resulting in a coherent and fashionable combo that is guaranteed to turn heads. So, if you want to make a dramatic fashion statement, follow Karan Johar's lead and wear a black jacket with unusual white embellishments.

More about Karan Johar’s look!

Johar knows how to turn heads when it comes to fashion. In his most recent ensemble, he took accessorizing to a whole new level, leaving us all speechless. His huge-sized black eyeglasses were one thing that drew everyone's attention. It offered a sophisticated touch and simply boosted his entire look.

But that isn't all. Karan also decked his fingers with heavy silver rings, demonstrating his mastery of the men's accessories game. The rings gave his clothing a stylish and edgy air, creating a big statement.

Karan completed his appearance with black-heeled shoes. The shoes he chose brought an air of elegance as well as height to him. It was the ideal complement to his complete look and demonstrated his outstanding selection in footwear. And let's not forget about his hairstyle. Karan's hair in a sleek pushed-back style, with every strand precisely gelled in place. This hairdo enhanced his entire image by adding a polished and elegant touch.

All credit goes to his long-term stylist, Eka Lakhani, who never fails to make Karan look amazing. Finally, Karan Johar's most recent attire was a fashion gem. Every element was painstakingly crafted to perfection, from his eye-catching eyeglasses to his bold silver rings and fashionable shoes.

