Karan Johar's sparkly Eye of the Tiger suit by Rahul Mishra is a stylish showstopper

Karan Johar has always held the throne for being the industry’s favorite filmmaker, director, screenwriter, reality TV judge, and of course, fashionista. Keeping in trend with the same, the Student of the Year director has once again proven himself to be a true showstopper. Stepping out in a custom, hand-embroidered Eye of the Tiger suit by the renowned designer Rahul Mishra, the acclaimed filmmaker left everyone in awe. With its noir-colored elegance and sparkling sequins, this ensemble is a testament to his sartorial prowess.

So, join us as we delve into the details of the My Name Is Khan director’s super stylish masterpiece that’s taken the industry by storm.

Karan Johar looked super dapper in a classy and shiny suit

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani director was recently seen stepping out in the most classy noir-colored suits. This custom and undeniably gorgeous hand-embroidered ensemble, created by none other than the fashion maven i.e. Rahul Mishra, featured a full-sleeved ‘tigress’ blazer with crisp black satin lapels and a formal matching collar with multiple pockets in the front. Furthermore, the sparkly sequin-laden black colored suit was embellished with a white and grey tiger which stretched from the talented man’s left shoulder and down his chest, all the way to the lower part of the blazer’s left side. The classy blazer from the well-known and celebrated designer’s Festive Couture Fall 2023 collection called ‘We, The People’, had a rather oversized fit which worked like a charm, layered gracefully over a formal white shirt with a buttoned-up collar. Doesn’t it look great?

Furthermore, the fabulous and talented Koffee With Karan host chose to pair his dark-tinted ensemble with matching black-colored wide-legged formal pants. These floor-length pants had a slightly oversized yet straight and flared fit to complement his classy and formal ensemble. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director also chose to complete his excellent ensemble with heeled black glossy formal shoes that added some much-needed pizzazz to the dashing man’s festive ensemble. The super-talented Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director further chose to accessorize his outfit with square-shaped statement silver rings and matching square-shaped sunglasses with dark-tinted frames that stole our attention. These give the much-needed blingy allure to the handsome man’s glitzy ensemble. We undoubtedly love all his fashionable choices!

Karan Johar’s recent appearance in Rahul Mishra’s Eye of the Tiger suit was nothing short of a fashion spectacle. The combination of a ‘tigress’ blazer, formal white shirt, and wide-legged pants showcased the director’s exquisite taste and unique style. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge director also added the perfect finishing touches to his ensemble. The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director’s choices continue to captivate and inspire fashion enthusiasts, leaving us eagerly awaiting his next fashionable statement.

So, are you as obsessed with the star’s outfit as we are? What did you think of his fabulous ensemble? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

