Karan Kundrra's 7 PICS that prove his incredible sartorial choices in fashion

We love when celebrities break the barriers of stereotypical fashion by flaunting their eccentric looks. With evolving fashion trends, it is difficult to maintain the aesthetics of a certain look and follow it everywhere. The long and never-ending race to shine bright than others has always been the keen motto of our celebs, and their efforts of experimenting with quirky looks are just commendable. And one such star who has always been attracted to edgy avant-garde style is TV heartthrob Karan Kundrra. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, Karan Kundrra is unbeatable! From quirky prints and stylish blazers to eye-catching traditional looks, Karan has not been afraid to experiment with them, and his style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. Time and again, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor has simply stunned us with his fashion statement, and we are totally bowled over his wardrobe collection. Well, we are elated to share Karan's style file with you and promise that you won't be disappointed at all!

Take a look at 7 PICS of Karan Kundrra that prove his incredible sartorial choices

Dapper in blazer

You would definitely agree when we say that blazers are Karan Kundrra's soul outfit! Karan's Instagram feed is full of dashing pictures of him in blazers which clearly defines his obsession with this formal ensemble. Looking as handsome as ever, the actor stuns here in an all-maroon blazer set. Oh, don’t miss those expensive Gucci sneakers, silver watch, and rings that effortlessly made this entire look a one-of-kind. Also, that heart-melting smile was perfectly put on by the star which totally complements his entire look.

Funky prints

Pull on those funky printed T-shirts, shirts, co-ords and blazers, and wear them on a dull day to feel super cool. Karan has a special corner in his wardrobe that consists of some funky printed outfits. Sporting this black and white printed shirt, the actor proved that he has a strong and unbeatable fashion sense. That silver chain and sunglasses amp up his look. Also, we’re trying to keep calm after having a look at his torso!

Desi Munda

All you fashion enthusiasts, please take style cues to slay on your next ethnic outing like Karan Kundrra! We can't stop swooning over Karan as exudes charm in a blue sherwani. He knows how to make a statement look in the classiest way possible and always manages to make heads turn.

Bring on that bling

If you wish to carry that bling at a formal event, Karan is here to serve your outfit ideas. Looking suave and dashing like always, Karan can make many hearts skip a beat with his dashing look in a shimmery blazer.

Casual look

Who would get on a ride with this handsome hunk? We are sure the queue would never end! Karan sported an all-white look here like a gentleman and donned a super cool red jacket on his outfit. Along with this, what steals the limelight here is her red oval sunglasses and golden bracelet that he opted to complete his look.

Cool stud in co-ord

Karan is definitely a cool stud as he sports this all-green co-ord and is raising the bar of men's fashion here. The actor sported a side bag with his outfit, which perfectly complements his look.

Vibing

What a funky jacket this is, isn't it? Karan is dishing out some major outfit inspiration as she sported this quirky pink printed jacket on his casual outfit. The actor also sported rectangular black sunnies to look cool.

Drool-worthy!

Don't be surprised as we present you his 8th look here. This is simply a treat for all the Karan fans out there who have been lately missing their favorite star's shirtless pictures. Karan's chiselled body, braided long hair, brown sunnies and of course his endless charm stole our heart!

Karan Kundrra's career: Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills. Karan Kundrra made his debut in the showbiz world with the popular show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009 and starred opposite Kritika Kamra. Post this, there was no looking back for Karan as success kissed his feet, and he kept growing and becoming successful in this entertainment world. Karan then hosted some popular shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. He also starred in films such as Mubarakan and 1921, and in 2021, he also essayed a pivotal character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Over the years, the actor had quite an inspiring journey, and Bigg Boss 15 was one of them.

