Kareena Kapoor adds a Hanro comfy co-ordinated outfit to her Summer outfit roster; Know its cost

It's a no-brainer that Kareena Kapoor Khan is on board loyally with shirts and co-ordinated outfits in Summer. We would like to summarize these as staples of the season as you can wear these comfortably and repeatedly in the prickly-heat months. Swarmed by Bebo's stylish references, her latest look from the 'behind-the-scenes' shoot for Crew movie, proves that co-ord sets will go places even in the coming days so extensively we wouldn't be surprised to see them in Monsoon as well.

Some of us prefer our looks to be color-fied, right? In the color front, Khan mixes it up but she's a staunch wearer of shirts and co-ords. And there is no one who makes even the simplest outfit look classy without a dash of err. If your style borders on just Summer dresses and shorts, you can still get in on the door of a new look, but an old, still-flawless trend.

The Bollywood actress gave us a peek at her makeup vanity dressed in a two-piece combo from Hanro. It's a luxury brand which was established by Albert Handschin ages ago. It designs leisure wear, lingerie, loungewear and lots more for all. In our mind, co-ordinated outfits can be donned to work, brunch, travel, and dinner. Basically, about just everywhere!

Kareena Kapoor looks comfortable and chic in a co-ordinated outfit

A day or night without a co-ordinated set isn't something we're interested in. Would you be? The mother of two rocked an Urban Casuals set identified as botanic green hue. Designed from a fine quality cotton and linen blend, it was woven into a Rs 7,588.30 (Approx.) short-sleeved shirt with minute folds at cuffs, a close V neckline and drop shoulders. She clubbed it with straight-cut trousers worth Rs 9,897.78 (Approx.) which consisted of a high waist, side pockets and quite the wide-leg hems. Apparently, it is a tear-resistant ensemble and we're here to vouch for how warm-weather-friendly it is.

We firmly believe a look is always at its complete best with winged eyeliner. In better terms, it's a Kareena-proven hack and we'll take it as a lesson. Stunning, look at those eyes, mascara and black eyeliner done by Mickey Contractor. Another indicator of oomph was her glossy nude lipstick and Mike Desir's work - a sleek bun.

If you're now engrossed-ly-attached to the idea of wearing co-ordinated sets soon, note down some simple tips. Pastels come first but if you want something of the sheen type like Kareena, you can now pick your Hanro ensemble. You can also think in the tangent of a casual look - club your shirt with your favorite pants. How about the same trousers as a team with a linen kurta? Round off your looks with kolhapuris or juttis for something traditional and loafers or espadrilles for dressed-up looks.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

