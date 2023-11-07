Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: Timeless ethnic wear ideas in hues of red to ace Diwali fashion

When it comes to Diwali celebrations, ladies have a plethora of traditional wear options that give them a sense of elegance and grace in the festivities. The evergreen saree, with its flowing drapes and exquisite embroidery, continues to be a favorite option among Bollywood divas such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others. They choose vivid silk or chiffon sarees with superb stitching or sparkling embellishments in hues ranging from bold to bright crimson.

Another popular choice is the kurta set, which blends comfort and sophistication. These ensembles frequently include finely constructed kurtas in various lengths, along with matching bottoms like palazzos or leggings, preferred by stars such as Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and others.

Let’s put a light on these celeb-approved red-hued timeless ethnic wear ensembles.

Kareena Kapoor’s bright red lehenga set

Prepare to amaze this Diwali with the Jaane Jaan actress’ stunning red lehenga outfit! This exquisite costume has a scoop neckline bustier and a breathtaking backless design with a delicate strap embroidered with crystal drops. The lehenga is embellished with elaborate threadwork, flower embroidery, and sparkling sequins. To finish the look, drape the dupatta in a bow style like Kareena and prepare to kill this festive season of the year.

Alia Bhatt’s red saree with mirrorwork bustier

The Heart of Stone fame’s gorgeous red saree is sure to take everyone’s breath away! This stunning costume has a mirrorwork-adorned bustier with a lovely shade of crimson that flows elegantly, with a cutwork zigzag border that adds a touch of elegance. Not to forget the pearl droplets affixed to the zigzag border, which provide a touch of refinement.

Katrina Kaif's pretty red saree

This Diwali, the Tiger 3 star's crimson saree will make you look like a firecracker. This stunning combination includes a lovely blouse with a V-neckline for added charm. The shirt has beautiful gara embroidery that covers the surface with overall elaborate motifs. Katrina's head-turning saree is embellished with threadwork embroidery and glittering stone ornaments.

Athiya Shetty's scallop edge motif saree

Are you looking for a beautiful alternative to typical sarees at the vital festival of Diwali? Look no further than the Mubarakan fame's red saree! A richly adorned golden blouse with half sleeves adds a touch of sparkle to this lovely combination. The saree is decorated with an exquisite scallop design and general surface embroidery. Additionally, the delicate workmanship and gorgeous needlework enhance this saree.

Sonam Kapoor's gorgeous anarkali set

The Zoya Factor actress always nails the target with a flawless 10-on-10 when it comes to ethnic design! This time, she's dressed in a gorgeous crimson Anarkali outfit that is nothing short of timeless. With its massive broad border, the simple kurta steals the stage, bringing a sense of grandeur to the ensemble. Sonam paired it with a churidar and a dupatta, neatly tucked on the right shoulder.

Parineeti Chopra’s A-line kurta set

Looking for another stunning ethnic dress option? With this lovely A-line cut kurta set, the Mission Raniganj star has you covered! The kurta has beautiful floral embroidery with silver thread, lending an air of refinement to the outfit. This outfit is both attractive and comfy when paired with matching trousers. To complete the look, Parineeti added a sheer crimson dupatta as a finishing touch.

Mira Rajput's plain red saree with golden border

Looking for a light choice for the upcoming Diwali celebrations? Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's dear wifey's gorgeous red saree! This magnificent combination is coupled with a sleeveless blouse adorned with gold embellishments, which adds a touch of glitz. The saree's pallu is designed as a single pallu, radiating ideal ethnic sentiments. Not to bypass the potli bag, a must-have item to complement the ensemble.

We want to hear which outfit has piqued your interest and that you can't wait to include in your Diwali wardrobe. Is it Katrina Kaif's patakha red saree, Athiya Shetty's gorgeous red saree, Sonam Kapoor's classic ethnic Anarkali ensemble, or Mira Rajput's lightweight red saree with ethnic vibes? Let us know in the comments!

