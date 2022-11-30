Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Sonam Kapoor: 6 handbags that looked chic on the November style chart

There's a new line of bags that called up Bollywood celebrities and here are all that they picked up recently. This is the kind of love that stays and grows forever. Some routines never die, right? As we continue to commit to all fashion influences, we found six handbags that popped up recently and are incoming hot formulas. These are made to soothe your shopping fatigue this travel and party season. Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Sonam Kapoor proved once again that they know best about accessories.

6 Celeb-approved fashionable handbags that looked classy



Karisma Kapoor Black is the exception or perfection you need? We'll help you answer this question. Prepare to take this hue everywhere as it suits most ensembles in your closets. The Raja Hindustani actress styled her semi-formal airport look which gave off a 'dad style' vibe with a t-shirt, trousers, and blazer. It was sporty with shoes and a baseball cap and cool with a Rs. 277,391 Balenciaga quilted and chain-strapped bag. Looks like the one which can equip quite a few travel essentials.

Ananya Panday Does the bag have your attention? Did you think we'd ask about the Liger actress's ruched monotone white House of CB dress instead? We love a good look that has everything from arm candy, earrings, and heels to dress. Nothing is any less important to us. Her Jacquemus’s Le Chiquito Noeud Coiled handbag successfully splashed colour into her party night look. It is just so effortlessly classy with the rolled handle feature.

Kareena Kapoor Khan The Laal Singh Chaddha actress made us fall in love with a new bag. Some much-needed blue for the winter and an accessory for the win. The Celine tan-hued bag which cost about Rs. 304,800,00 can be styled with a sweatsuit and boots as you can see. A versatile gem, isn't it? That's the goal.

Sonam Kapoor We have our secret weapon for the season in place, don't we? Think trench coats, sweatshirts, and the like. Aisha actress and Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's mother was seen at the Mumbai airport in a beige and black all-layered-up look. It further met an on-fleek monochrome Hermès Haut à Courroies travel bag worth Rs. 32,27,731.59. Double the vibes (winter style plus the monochrome trend) here!

Manushi Chhillar The monochrome trend is clearly back on the fashion wheels. Trust the expert here, the Samrat Prithviraj actress as she styled her very comfortable and casual Ralph Lauren t-shirt and white pants with a Christian Dior monochrome-hued hobo bag. The crossbody bag comes close to Rs. 2,47,952 and it's worth the price given how extensively and repeatedly it can be styled.