Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani ace a sporty look in athleisure wear; it’s too cool

When B for black was as right as B for blue. In the era of repeating outfits and accidentally co-ordinating looks, we found two Bollywood celebrities who attempted looks on their own in blue athleisure outfits. These ensembles as we know have comfortably blurred the line over time between workout clothes and everyday wear. To give you details about how their looks landed on the concept of similarity were - both actresses wore it as co-ordinated sets to the airport and styled these up with black handbags. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani proved yet again that it is K for cool. So, here are notes on how they created a balanced look for themselves.

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani look cool in blue sweatsuits

Kareena Kapoor

Back in town to paint it blue and black (Hopefully often). Ah, we're picturing it already in our minds. We have to confess, we missed pictures of your daily spottings, Bebo. Her looks are often simple and minimalist so we love to keep track of her style. This afternoon she arrived back with her ‘The Crew’ team, dressed in a co-ordinated sweatsuit. To be honest, only her closet can give us the real and exact count of her co-ordinated outfit collection. Because that is how much she owns. She definitely loves them to heaps or at least her looks suggest so.

The Kapoor girl surprisingly rocked a sweatshirt which also had a hoodie and ribbed everything. How so similar to Kiara’s outfit, we wonder! But, Kareena's was a different blue compared to that of Kiara's, who was also photographed at the airport last year.

Kareena wore her outfit with joggers, kicks and sunnies. A black tote bag won us over and she bought it from Maison Goyard. Can you guess who has the same-looking handbag? Janhvi Kapoor.

Kiara Advani

We don't think we pass our day without giving a single mention to you about the JugJugg Jeeyo actress's style. This gloat-full talk has everything to do with her versatile and cool style, with a mix of traditional and contemporary elements. And, here we go again with a new piece of style information. We support such vibes because when it comes to choosing a travel outfit, comfort and practicality are of utmost importance. Remember to choose clothes that are comfortable, breathable, and easy to move in. And, so she did all of these, so why not take some tips?

Kiara smartly wore a sweatshirt to keep up with the chills by the night. It was in July 2022 when she jetted off in this two-piece pastel combo which included straight-fit and matching joggers with ribbed cuffs as well. Her topper was constructed with a hoodie, drawstrings, a kangaroo pocket (for added convenience of warmth) and elasticated cuffs, the same as her pants. So far so cool and understandable, yeah?

We are not sure we would obsess over her accessories such as her oversized and super tinted, oversized sunnies and kicks together. In our opinion, it missed out on winning because black too was present and the mix-and-match play here was a little too much to handle. But, if you liked these, consider the Summer essential first: Sunglasses and then look at her shoes. Advani also proved that a well-chosen black handbag can be a functional and fashionable accessory that can turn a simple outfit into the best look.

