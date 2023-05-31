Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora are true blue besties in stripe printed shirts; Take notes for a breezy look

We are wholly on the stripe print shirt wave, can you tell? Celebrities too are so in with it and besties Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are a little too 'blue-to fully' invested in these. Wise people often say, we find joy in our friends but some of us co-incidentally bring the excitement factor in our friendships by the way we think, shop and other such activities. In less than a week's time, we spotted both of these Bollywood girls in blue stripe-printed shirts.

This little lineup should not shock you with how perfect it looks but it surely gives you a window into more than just one look. It is Summer and it goes without saying that shirts are already our firm favorites. There are, of course, too many colors and prints to choose from, but we are currently distracted by blue shirts rocked by Bebo and Mala. Feeling tempted to shop? We too were in the same place so we focused on identifying where to get these shirts and we come to you with details in hand.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora make a case for blue stripe printed shirts in style

What is Khan not responsible for repopularising? And, to top off her indomitable fashion mind, she knows what is hot in Summer and what isn't. Do you see her gowns as equally as shirts and jeans? Now all that is left is to fill up our closet with must-haves as blue as her recent airport look. The Crew actress was back in Mumbai last week post-shooting in Goa dressed in an Isabel Marant Étoile Rs 12,400 long-sleeved shirt. A cropped hem, buttons, drop shoulder and contrast red stripes completed the shirt's overall look.

She wore it with wide-leg hem faded light blue denim pants that made for a casual case to her otherwise formal look. Watch out! It was an expensive look. If you're price tag and brand-obsessed, take a look at her baseball cap from Saint Laurent. It carried a curved brim and a gold-embellished logo, all worth Rs 35, 993 (Approx.). The mother-to-two looked natty also with her Maison Goyard tote bag and white sneakers.

The Arora girl was occupied with stripes and blues all day long yesterday. She was out in the city dressed in a H&M co-ordinated shorts set that cost Rs 2,798. So sporty, you cannot go wrong. Simple and oh so practical, she rocked her oversized poplin shirt which had a button-down collar, chest pocket, buttoned and buttoned cuffs with pull-on shorts designed with pockets and an elasticated waist.

We would also take her lead in terms of accessories for regular pairings. Mala picked out blue shoes, black sunnies, a baseball cap and a Saint Laurent quilted bag.

Ask around and you will hear no single story on how a striped shirt can be styled. Wear it a thousand times and more even as resort wear. Create a laid-back look for yourself with an oversized but lightweight shirt and club it with seersucker shorts. Style it with your flip-flops, bucket hat and a straw bag.

And for a casual look similar to Kareena or Malaika's, you can team either of the shirts or both with chinos, light-wash denim shorts, or baggy jeans. Rock it with sneakers and complete your looks with tote bags or backpacks.

Whose style do you love? Let us know in the comments section.