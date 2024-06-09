Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora's white linen co-ord set is a sophisticated, well-tailored ensemble apt for casual brunch

Every time Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora come together, it’s a fashion mic drop moment. When not stepping out for red carpet events or public events, the duo makes sure to make a statement with their comfy and chic looks. It would not be wrong to state that the diva’s wardrobe choices are a treasure trove of fashion, compelling fashion enthusiasts to take notes from their looks.

Don’t believe us? Well, Kareena’s latest Instagram entry is proof. The actress, along with her bestie Malaika, made a case for simple white co-ord sets.

Kareena and Malaika radiate joy in their comfy linen outfit

Kareena and Malaika aced the summer fashion game in their all-white ensembles that boasted linen shirts paired with matching relaxed-fit bottoms. Their uber-cool look seemed to be the most stylish way to beat the heat.

And, we must say the Bollywood divas carried the button-down shirt that came with sophisticated long sleeves and a collared neckline quite well.

While Kareena chose to roll up her long sleeves exuding modern girl vibes, Malaika simply pulled them down with the button closed, keeping it neat. Though the forever besties sported a look reminiscent of each other, we noticed a slight difference in their outfits or bottoms to be specific.

The Jaanejaan actress paired her shirt with linen pants which were straight in shape. Conversely, Malaika seems to be a fan of flared silhouettes as her trousers came with a wide-leg hem.

Kareena and Malaika embrace simplicity with perfection

Ditching glam makeup and heavy accessories, both actresses embraced simplicity just by letting their natural beauty shine through. The Crew actress proudly flaunted her royal platinum engagement ring worth Rs. 75 lakhs.

Malaika, too, adorned her fingers with dainty rings. She also wore a serpent jewelry watch, keeping it minimal yet classy.

Their beige espadrilles perfectly blended with the mood and their laid-back OOTD. Screaming sisterhood from miles away, the ‘soul sisters’ left their tresses open, finishing off their look with a touch of style.

We all lost our hearts as the B-town beauties flaunted their radiant smiles while posing for a frame. Further, the way Malaika leaned towards Kareena while she rested her hand on the Housefull actress's shoulders is nothing but a testament to their endearing bond.

Aren’t Malaika and Kareena a testament to pure friendship in the enchanting picture? Leave your comments below to let us know your thoughts.

