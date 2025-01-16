Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s 3 different looks that scream royalty: Metallic midi-tuxedo to bikini-kurta combo—it’s all glam

The power couple of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in each other’s embrace, look all stylish and glamorous and are always a sight to behold. Every time, they have charmed us with their different looks depending on the occasion. From their casual beach look to the traditional fits, the star couple’s style statement has us completely hooked, and honestly, each appearance exudes a strong aura.

Here, we’ve got you the couple’s 3 major looks that we can’t stop looking at.

1. Western Look

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan decided to welcome 2025 looking all dressed up in glamorous western outfits. The actress exuded metallic shine with her Ralph Lauren dress designed with a well-tailored waistline. The midi-length dress had sleeveless details and a flowy flair at the bottom. Her dress was so perfect that it strongly spoke for itself, gaining all the limelight.

Highlighting her fit, the actress accessorized her look with an emerald-point diamond necklace and earrings. She left her hair open in the middle partition.

Complementing his wife’s style, Saif Ali Khan embodied gentleman’s charm in the classic black tuxedo. The sharp silhouette, and tailored fit, made the outfit perfect for the party night. He styled his outfit with black shoes, whereas the groomed beard and hairstyle enhanced his handsome look.

2. Traditional Look

The royal couple in traditional hits different. The actress looked red hot in Anjul Bhandari lehenga. It was beautifully crafted with the red embroidered fabric. The blouse had sleeveless details, a scooped neckline, and a strap at the back. The back of her blouse showed the right amount of skin.

This beautiful blouse was paired with a matching lehenga. With the polished waistband and full flair silhouette, her lehenga gave off a dreamy feel. Her ensemble was completed with the shiny plain red fabric piece wrapped around her arms.

She styled her look with the traditional drop earrings, and rings, and later tied her hair back into a neat bun.

On the other hand, Saif exuded regal charm. He was dressed in a kurta-pajama set, layered with a waistcoat. The waistcoat with button details paired with the full-sleeve kurta and matching pajama perfectly blended elegance with minimalism.

With the leather shoes and properly styled hair, the actor looked all dashing, charming us with his strong personality.

3. Beach Look

For the serene getaway, the Nawabs exuded all bold and simple vibes. While Kareena looked all fresh with her tropical print bikini, Saif Ali Khan complemented her with his Pataudi essence.

The Crew actress’s tropical print bikini had ruffle sleeves, a breezy silhouette, and cut-out details, making it a perfect beach outfit. Keeping it simple, the actress didn’t do much styling and just left her hair open.

Moving our focus to Saif Ali Khan, he wore a traditional monochromatic outfit. His dark-colored kurta featured rolled-up sleeves and long-length, paired effortlessly with the loose details bottoms.

Also, with the properly styled hair that he tied back, and the classic watch, the actor seemed to grab our attention with his comfortable look.

All these 3 looked served by the Bollywood couple exuded different vibes. They are perfect and are worth trying depending on the type of getaway. What are your thoughts?

