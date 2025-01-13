Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s Sabyasachi red ethnic picks are true masterpieces, perfect for every new bride

Wedding season comes with all the taam jhaam of finding the right outfits, matching jewelry, makeup, and so much more. And the cycle continues even after some days of marriage. So, for all the brides-to-be, we have got the best red ethnic picks inspired by the Bollywood divas that are perfect for your new beginnings.

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the red ethnic outfits gave the major style inspiration, perfect for all the newly-married women. Now, let’s break down their looks.

Let’s first talk about Kareena Kapoor Khan who always makes us turn heads with her high fashion statement. Talking about her ethnic style, she gave the perfect look for a new bride with her red suit, beautifully created by Sabyasachi. The dress was designed with sleeves, and a round neckline, exuding all royal vibes. The broad intricate detailing at the edge and golden work around the neckline perfectly complemented her fit.

With the fitted pants and heavily embellished dupatta featuring a layered bandhej gold border, the actress looked like a perfect royal bahu.

The Crew actress styled her look with gold chandelier-like earrings, and hair tied back into a sleek bun, perfectly highlighting her accessories and outfit. The glamorous makeup with the kohl-rimmed eyes, soft eyeshadow, blush glow, and nude lipstick added an irresistible charm to her appearance.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor was also wearing the Sabyasachi piece. It was a beautifully crafted Anarkali suit featuring full sleeves and a round neckline. The overall fabric was plain but the edge had intricate detailing and a thick border. The special part of her fit was the Devanagari words embroidered in between the patterns. This Anarkali had the fit and flare silhouette that fits the checklist for a dreamy twirl.

The actress completed her ensemble with a matching red dupatta adorned with similar intricate golden embroidery. Amping up her femininity, the actress styled her dupatta keeping it on one side of her shoulder, perfectly showing off the beautiful work crafted on it.

The Veere Di Wedding actress went ahead with drop earrings and the heavily embellished choker necklace. The golden detailing matched perfectly with her outfit. Also with her soft makeup glam including kajal, soft eyeshadow, perfectly blushed cheeks, nude lipstick, and half-tied hairstyle, the actress gave the final touch and perfectly showcased every detail of her look.

Both Kareena and Sonam nailed their red look, and now, it’s your time to give it a shot because the brides in red are always an admirable vision.

Which of these Sabyasachi outfits you would like to try? Let us know in the comments below!

