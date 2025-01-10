Kareena Kapoor brings her cool & casual vibe to airport in an oversized plaid shirt and Marni bag, jets off in style with Saif Ali Khan

Bebo’s airport looks deserve a book of its own. And the title would be– How to rock minimalist fashion like Kareena. The actress is often seen jetting off in style looking all chic and casual in her everyday wear. Today, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, she was snapped at the airport wearing an oversized plaid shirt with jeans. Let’s check out the details of her outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes in styling as per the occasion and is often seen making a style statement with both her casual and glamorous look. Rocking her casual airport look, she was wearing the plaid oversized shirt designed with collars, and full sleeves. Adding a bit of cool touch, the actress decided to roll the sleeves.

For a relaxing vibe, she decided to keep her shirt loose instead of tucking it in. This shirt look is perfect for everyday fashion and to get a quick fit check.

The Crew actress styled her shirt with the wide-legged jeans. She chose a wide, high-on waist and loose-fitting jeans that gave her both comfort and style. This classic shirt and jeans combination is basic but versatile and works best for college girls, friends hangouts, and shopping outings.

With her love for minimal fashion, the actress just put on a ring and that’s it, she was all set to jet off. For a travel-friendly look, Kareena carried a Marni bag, it was quite stylish. Moreover, how can she forget her favorite sunglasses? She put on her black sunglasses giving all cool vibes.

Also, the actress decided to flaunt her natural beauty. The irresistible glow on her indicated that she surely follows a hydrating routine that makes her skin look fresh. With her hair tied back into a sleek and neat bun, the actress highlighted all the features equally.

With every airport appearance, Kareena Kapoor is giving us some major looks to make a note of. They are always cool, casual and chic.

What are you wearing for your next airport look? Let us know in the comments below!

