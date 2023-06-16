Kareena Kapoor brings new dose of cool in Sporty & Rich collared sweatshirt; Check out its cost

All things bright, white, blue and more in between. While a bunch of creative folks made them all, Kareena Kapoor Khan styled them all together this morning. T-shirt days have looked good before, and it does so again because it was Bebo giving us lessons throughout Summer. The fact of the matter is her latest look is just fantastic. We don't mind if tomorrow turns out to be suddenly so chilly. The gradual switch in weather cannot get any clearer that our preferences need to be altered.

Not all days are predictably warm, so you cannot break out mini everything and ignore outfits that the weather's fortunes may favor. You need something to pack you up like a toasty present and Khan's polo sweatshirt is hogging up our interest. We give into an uniqueness as this because it's unlike the traditional tees where we see a crew neck and a hem. It had a twist and made a case for a t-shirt style sweatshirt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stylishly aces her casual look

You are going to need comfort on all those outings you have planned. And, this collared number from Sporty & Rich can offer you that unexpectedly well. We have been writing down Kareena's looks more religiously than anything else and with her shoots for The Crew, it has grown to be a regular learning. Her casual outfit which was sent via photographs from Mehboob Studios today featured an Amanda polo piece designed from cotton and nothing more. The obvious details made it look extraordinary, let's just say contemporary. It was also constructed phenomenally with ribbed fitted cuffs and a hem and a polo spread collar. We thought it was all white to only have stumbled upon the subtly-placed embroidered logo in green.

The 42-year-old showed her love for jeans with a ripped and light blue one. She also rocked a pair of black loafers which bore white contrast border to sign off her OOTD. Her sunglasses, particularly black have a repeated record of being spotted. Kareena just adores them. The Veere Di Wedding actress showed up with wet hair and no makeup look. Pretty girl!

Question of the moment - why should you shower your attention on the Rs 18,185.68 polo sweatshirt? Place it in between your outfit pickle and you will be able to find bottoms such as shorts, skirts and pants to pair it with. First and foremost, you should keep materials like fleece at arm's length. Cotton or its blends should be chosen as they allow for sufficient airflow.

Unless it's the biting cold of the weather, do not layer it over any other heavy-fabricated top. This will just leave you in a sweaty mess. Sharpen your style by teaming your sweatshirt with joggers for an athleisure look. We like the idea of black biker shorts and the Kareena-worn sweatshirt together.

