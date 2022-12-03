Kareena Kapoor casts her magic spell in Sabyasachi’s tulle embroidered saree and Monique Lhuillier’s gown

With the year almost about to end, we have seen our Bollywood divas serving us some breathtakingly gorgeous looks. Many ensembles have given us style ideas for our events and the rest have been saved in some corner of our hearts and minds and left us crushing over our favorite style icons a little more. Well, talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she never fails to leave us drooling over her beauty and charisma. Fashion may keep changing but Bebo’s swag always remains evergreen. She makes sure that everyone looks at her ‘dobara mud ke’. Well, last night the 3 Idiots actress exuded royalty with her looks at the Red Sea International Film Festival and we cannot stop looking at her. Kareena Kapoor’s desi avatar

A saree can never go out of style be it at any event, or any country. Kareena Kapoor Khan too opted for a saree and chose to go desi for her evening event. Bebo wore a Sabyasachi couture sheer sequined saree. It was a hand-dyed tulle embroidered saree that she paired with a full sleeves blouse that had sequins on its sleeves. With a high bun and a classic gold Sabyasachi clutch, the actress looked gorgeous. She completed her look with smoky eyes and paired long pearl earrings with her attire. Check out the look:

Kareena Kapoor’s teal blue gown Kareena Kapoor kept it simple yet stylish and trendy in her teal blue Monique Lhuillier gown. This gown had a fit and flare style serving as a perfect look for the press meet. The neckline extended to the sleeves, giving a balloon style. We love how she kept it chic in a ponytail and signature glam look. Check out the look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front The popular star is finally set to make her debut as a producer, with the highly anticipated untitled film, helmed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena Kapoor Khan is co-producing the movie along with the filmmaker, and renowned producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. She is expected to officially launch her production house along with the title and first-look poster of the movie, which is touted to be a crime thriller. Kareena Kapoor Khan is said to be playing a detective in the film, which will not have a male lead. She is also set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie, which is said to be an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The untitled project is expected to release in the first quarter of 2023.

