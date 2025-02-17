Kareena Kapoor embraces laid-back vibes with formal twist ft. white shirt, casual jeans and Rs 48K Saint Laurent belt

Whether it is glam or off-duty style, when it’s Kareena Kapoor Khan in the frame, the topic is worth discussing. Just like you, we’re fans of the laid-back vibes that she gracefully carries whenever she steps out. In her latest appearance, the actress was slaying a formal ensemble with a white tucked-in shirt and blue denim jeans. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s off-duty style has now been turned into a guide on how to masterclass everyday look, and the fresh one comes with a formal twist. Her white shirt was left loosely around the neck, letting the collar fall backward, whereas her full sleeves were rolled up, giving a glimpse of her arms. For a polished appearance, the diva tucked her shirt in the bottoms, making it just right for office and casual outings.

Moving towards her bottoms, the actress decided to pair her formal shirt with the casual jeans. It was denim jeans with a wide-leg silhouette and a high-on waist fit. For a perfect pull-together look, she seamlessly tied both shirt and jeans with the black Saint Laurent belt that came with a price tag of Rs 48,171. It featured a golden logo bucket at the front.

Kareena Kapoor adorned her ears with stud earrings, a long chain left loose around her neck, and a watch and ring, enhancing her appearance. Also amplifying the oomph factor, she decided to shade her eyes with her all-time favorite accessory—black tinted sunglasses.

The makeup game was absolutely on point, ensuring she wasn’t too loud. Her skin was glowing with the right amount of base that she accentuated with the blush, giving a rosy touch to her cheeks and the lips painted in pink nude lipstick. The Crew actress left her hair open, styled in a side partition, and fell below her shoulders.

Paired with the white sneakers, every detail of her ensemble screamed comfort, making it just perfect for those laid-back days.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look? Let us know in the comments below!