Kareena Kapoor gets the winter travel memo down to a tee in denim jacket, black skinny pants, and a whole lot of cool

Well, Kareena Kapoor has once again shown why she is the queen of glamour! Fresh off her New Year vacation, Bebo returned to Mumbai with her family, and, of course, she made winter travel look like a runway show. The diva's warm and snug outfit is just the perfect weekend travel inspiration—not to forget that it has the stamp of being effortlessly chic. Let's look at her outfit.

Her look begins with a loose-fitted grey crew-neck T-shirt featuring a typography print. It's exactly the kind of top that screams casual yet cool. Layered over her grey T-shirt was a denim jacket—but not just any denim jacket. This jacket had contrasting mustard-colored collar details. This pop of color really made Kareena stand out in the best way possible. The buttons on the front were left open, embracing that carefree, off-duty airport look. The pockets added subtle reminders of comfort and style.

A pair of black skin-fit jeans was the finishing touch to Kareena's attire, striking an even balance between snug and comfortable—the perfect choice for long flights or impromptu shopping trips with friends. She has proven that one doesn't have to compromise between looking good and feeling comfortable.

But then, it wouldn't really be a Kareena look without those accessories. She completed her cozy look with a pair of black ankle-length boots, adding a touch of edge. The cool factor was further elevated with oversized sunglasses, and that Hermès bag? Luxury at its best, proving once again that comfort can come with an added pinch of high-end glam.

Kareena's makeup had that simple-yet-stunning allure: soft pink lipstick, blushed cheeks, and a subtle, radiant glow. To complete her effortless yet perfectly put-together look, her hair was styled in a neat bun.

Wow! Now that's how you ace winter travel—the Kareena Kapoor way. Cozy, chic, and effortlessly cool, yet managing to add a touch of luxury to travel. Whether you're heading to a tropical destination or a winter getaway, Bebo's got you covered. Now that's what we call winter perfection!

