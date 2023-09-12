Kareena Kapoor goes head-to-toe in sunset hue; draped skirt with front overlap slit of co-ord set looks BOMB

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where fashion and style reign supreme, Kareena Kapoor Khan towers as an undisputed icon whose style statements and fashionable choices make her the OG fashionista. The Jaane Jaan actress’ recent appearance in a fabulous coral ensemble left fans and fashion enthusiasts alike awestruck. The Heroine actress has always been known for her impeccable style choices, and this just adds to her repertoire.

Why don’t we delve into the Jab We Met actress’ classy coral outfit and take a closer look at the undeniable outfit that left everyone spellbound? Let’s dive right in.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing in pretty coral ensemble

The beautiful Chup Chup Ke actress often referred to as Bollywood’s OG diva, graced the occasion to promote her upcoming series in an outfit that can only be described as bombshell-worthy. She chose a coral cream set from the homegrown label Āroka, valued at Rs. 11,950. This attire was a masterclass in elegance and sophistication. The highlight of Kareena’s ensemble was undoubtedly the coral cream top, which featured an alluring one-shoulder neckline. This design choice not only showcased her flawless collarbone but also exuded an air of confidence. Adding an element of tailored refinement, the sleeves of the top were adorned with cuffs, which elevated the overall look. To create a subtly daring detail, the sleeves incorporated a strategically placed cutout slit, offering an alluring peek at her radiant skin.

The choice of fabric for the top was just as impressive, crafted from luxurious modal satin. This material was draped gracefully, providing a smooth, lustrous finish that accentuated her flattering silhouette. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress’ fashion prowess was evident in her selection of a matching satin pleated and wrapped skirt. This skirt not only complemented the top but also created a flowing and flattering silhouette. The draped pleats cascading down the skirt added a touch of movement and dimension to the overall design, enhancing her grace and poise. The diva completed the outfit with alluring heels.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress also made the wise decision of sticking with one beyond-beautiful statement piece for her accessories i.e. the rosette diamante dangler earrings from Rakdhika Agarwal Jewels, worth Rs. 9,000. Furthermore, the 36 China Town actress’ hair was left open and styled into a straight look with curves at the end. Meanwhile, the diva’s makeup look, with peach blush, eyeliner, highlighter, well-layered mascara, and nude lipstick flawlessly complemented and elevated the entire outfit.

It’s safe to say that the talented actress continues to set fashion trends and inspire millions with her iconic fashion choices. We eagerly anticipate her future appearances, as she continues to redefine elegance and glamour in the world of entertainment. So, what did you think of the Jaane Jaan actress’ classy outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

