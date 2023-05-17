Kareena Kapoor got her hands on the perfect Summer blues in a printed Rag & Bone tee and co-ordinated set

Blues have tricked our eyes again! Depending on whom you ask, blues ain't bad because even the most disinterested of mind can very well get curious at any minute to learn something fun. In the style context, we mean to say, comfort is in full force this season and we found the best kind of Summer of love through Kareena Kapoor Khan's work-ready looks. She's vouching for the blues big time through tees, denim, and what not? The latest is a printed co-ordinated set and a t-shirt.

Naturally, Khan's take on fashion is on-point but also ultra-wearable. The co-ordinated combo you see here may be in your distant memory or scrubbed away entirely but we haven't forgotten that she re-wore it in 2023 after a couple of years. Good luck in trying to let it slip away from your sight again. We told you the demand for blues is swelling up one day at a time and it's not hard to see why. Take a look at how the Bollywood actress rocked this hue on two consecutive days.

Kareena Kapoor aces her looks in blue outfits that are super Summer-friendly

Yesterday, the Crew actress was spotted at the basement of her residence in a two-piece pajama set. Not a second of it felt like a big no for it featured blue, white, and black hues - all classic. It also had prints that gave it a lasting sartorial appeal. Bebo wore her long shirt which featured a pocket, a collar, a notch lapel, a tie-up belt, and long sleeves which she rolled up of course to help heat be easy on her skin. She rocked it with wide-leg hem trousers. Both had contrasting black piping done on them. Her look was styled with monochrome sneakers and oversized sunnies.

The last she wore this outfit, styling-wise, it was miles away from a sporty look. It had none and was made to look party-perfect. She picked out accessories such as a black clutch, silver strap watch, and Chloé criss-cross strappy heels.

Should you scoop up pajamas, go by the ones made from lightweight and breathable materials to promote airflow and help regulate body temperature during the warmer nights of summer.

Thumbs up to prints again! The Good Newwz actress was photographed today outside her Mumbai home clad in a casual outfit. She wore a t-shirt that had a multicolored print from Rag & Bone. Called the 'Griffin' vacation tee, it had an oversized fit, short sleeves, and a ribbed crew neck. Made from silk, spandex, and more, it is sold for approximately Rs 20,109.38. She clubbed it with denim pants and completed her look with brown-framed sunnies and a pair of white espadrilles.

Embrace the tropical vibes with prints inspired by lush greenery, exotic fruits, or palm leaves. Try a vibrant Hawaiian shirt with shorts for a casual and relaxed summer outfit. You can also explore tropical print dresses, jumpsuits, or rompers for a statement look. They add a playful and stylish element to your wardrobe.

All in all, blue outfits can be an enlivening choice for summer. You can combine different shades of blue and incorporate them into various styles to create distinctive summer outfits. Go casual chic in light blue denim shorts paired with a white off-the-shoulder top and blue espadrille sandals. Opt for a stripe print sundress with a straw hat and neutral-tone sandals for when on a beach holiday. And, high-waist bikini bottoms with a white crochet crop top and a wide-brimmed floppy hat work too. For a red carpet look, pick a jumpsuit designed with a halter neckline, and pair it with silver accessories and strappy sandals.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments section.