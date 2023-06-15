Kareena Kapoor in a Zimmermann outfit proves prints are goals in Summers; Know its cost

Behind every print, there is a story of a fashion statement. Very organically it gets the buzz because everyone wants to paint their looks with prints. Do you know how attached Kareena Kapoor Khan is to prints? Her Summer outfits are purely committed to stripes and graphic prints. At her hands, all ensembles see fashionable days. Her style is often a magnet that draws in compliments smoothly. Her new look from yesterday featured a shirt and pants set which is also something that is keeping her style classy and stellar this season.

We summed up Bebo's style in a couple of sentences above just for you so that you no longer have to go for impromptu looks at all times. Regardless of how each day looks (sunny or gloomy), she mostly prefers for them to be either co-ordinated, printed or monotone. The Crew actress' pictures from outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai indicated that she was dressed in a Zimmermann Anneke outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shows off her fancy new silk set

We couldn't be any surprised at its overall price. Her two-piece attire had a genius color contrast. So unusual to spot so many hues in just one look. Every time we have seen Khan get photographed outside her apartment lately, she has seized the opportunity to wear a co-ordinated outfit of a monotone type. And, this recent example was a lot different from the usual.

In the form of paisley and floral print, she turned to a shirt which had a relaxed fit. A shirt this natty deserves airtime and we love how the mother of two wore it to work. It's a fine silk piece which included long sleeves, a pocket, buttons, and a collar. Just the shirt costs Rs 42,399. She paired it with a pair of palazzos worth Rs 31,999. It would have effortlessly been at the height of its fame in Summer due to its flared and wide-leg hem. It brought a bonus with an elasticated waist and a drawstring which reminds us of our gym outfits such as track pants and sweatpants.

The Veere Di Wedding actress proved simplicity over complexity by repeating her loafers. Why buy another shoe when you have your go-to? All her looks in Summer led to a Loro Piana show. She had previously worn these green loafers to her father's residence. Her 'Summer Walk' beauty retails at Rs 79,509.17. That's all no more sticker shocks for the day (hopefully).

You also need to know that Kareena's style route favors sunglasses. You can lead with precaution or absolutely without none. Her aviator black sunglasses featured gold frames. Do you tie your hair into a bun? The 42-year-old's interest is no different. They often star in her looks. You can imagine our delight to replicate this look that can be created in a flash.

