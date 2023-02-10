Kareena Kapoor in an Alina Anwar Couture pantsuit brings a power dressing high in colours
Kareena Kapoor turns up the slaying quotient this time around in a pantsuit and it is a whole lotta classy. Check it out here.
Pantsuits are so ridiculously chic and Kareena Kapoor Khan makes them all the more perfect every single time she dons one. Nestled in our minds is her OOTD and it clearly suggests that a new statement is on our sartorial way. Make space for what is bright and get to a playfully styling string. On a Friday we wish to keep things light, fabulous and of interest. The boss girl's outfit is the perfect example.
Get to work but also to happy hours in style. Bebo proves again that a blazer isn't something of a blunder-driven creation. A power-dressing look with colours to consider is the formula that fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri and the Bollywood actress worked on today. Shaping up our journey ahead is this boss girl's look who rocked a grape-hued pantsuit from Alina Anwar Couture. The co-ordinated set was a creation that defined edgy touches with shoulder pads, belt-like detail, a notched lapel, long sleeves, a single pocket patch, and an asymmetric hem on the blazer.
Kareena Kapoor looks fabulous in a monotone pantsuit
The Jab We Met actress donned it with straight-fit trousers which had the buckled detail exactly as the one you see on her blazer. When your calendar shows party mode, shed all puffy layers and instead pick up a black lace-embroidered and sheer bralette. The plunging neckline is something that will do your look hot. As we studied the 42-year-olds thoroughly, we saw a pair of animal-printed pumps from Christian Louboutin.
How often do we think of wearing gold-hued accessories? It's become the favourite process of our everyday styling. Just as spot-on as hoops, these earrings crafted in a knotted pattern from Viange delivered luxury and allure. The Good Newwz actress' makeup had a pretty polish with monochromatic nude makeup from eyeshadow to blush and lipstick. Also eyeing the neatness that came in through Kareena Kapoor's thick black eyeliner and mascara. Go ahead, wear a sleek bun because do we ever get enough of this classic hairdo?
